What could be better than a revamped inn with house-made meals and exceptional hospitality?. Milliken Creek Inn overlooking the Napa River. This historic inn started life in the mid-1850s, when travelers during the Gold and Silver Rush would make a rest stop by this clean and accessible stretch of the Napa River along the Silverado Trail. Around the end of that century, horticulturst Ira McKenzie took up residence and planted the saplings of the Japanese maples, live oaks and magnolias which now tower over the main house’s gables and chimney. The trees mingle with the ferns and other shrubs in the lush, almost Edenic gardens, with a lawn leading right up to the bank of the river where you can lie on a lounger and blissfully watch the waters flow on by.

