ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs’ ailments keep mounting with adversity

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvU6x_0cwdIUeQ00
Washington receiver DeAndre Carter (1) catches the ball for a touchdown against Bucs cornerback Dee Delaney (30) during the first half Sunday. Delaney exited in the third quarter with a concussion. [ TERRANCE WILLIAMS | Associated Press ]

Fate wouldn’t permit the Bucs to exit FedEx Field pondering their litany of penalties, passing-game miscues and porous third-down defense.

It had to add injury to the succession of insults.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent knee injury on Washington tailback Antonio Gibson’s game-sealing touchdown run with 29 seconds to play. Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Vea, who missed the last 11 regular-season games in 2020 with a fractured ankle, “felt something in his knee” but could offer no further specifics.

“Man, praying for the best for him,” linebacker Devin White said. “The guy did a lot this offseason to get himself ready to go. ... You just hate to see him keep going down, a guy who does everything right, a guy who gives it his all every time he’s out there, but it’s the nature of the game as well.”

Additionally, the Bucs’ cornerback misfortune kept mounting when veteran Richard Sherman pulled his calf before the game and couldn’t play. He was joined on the sideline in the third quarter by Dee Delaney, who suffered a concussion.

“But that’s no excuse,” said Arians, whose team let Washington go 11-of-19 on third down. “Whoever’s out there, you’ve got to get off the field.”

Milestone amid the mess

Mike Evans’ 40-yard scoring catch in the fourth quarter was the 71st touchdown of his career, tying fullback Mike Alstott for the franchise record. Evans’ 70 touchdown receptions (he recovered a Jameis Winston fumble in the end zone for a TD in 2018) are tied for 48th most in NFL history.

“I was excited because it got us back in the game, brought the game within one score,” Evans said.

Washington, of course, answered with its 19-play, 80-yard scoring march that consumed 10:26, the NFL’s longest drive this season.

Road swoon resumes

The reigning Super Bowl champs are a losing team away from Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs fell to 2-3 on the road with Sunday’s defeat, their second straight road loss. They still have failed to score 30 points in an away game this season (while averaging 40.5 at RayJay) and are averaging 75.4 penalty yards in those five contests.

“I can’t really put my finger on it,” inside linebacker Lavonte David said. “I guess the other teams just played better, especially today. We came out flat and they made more plays than we did, and we didn’t play our best brand of football.”

By the numbers

0 Sacks by Devin White in the Bucs’ first eight games.

2 Sacks by White on Sunday.

3 Sacks this season for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who sacked Taylor Heinicke late in the first quarter. Tryon-Shoyinka is the first Bucs linebacker with at least three sacks in his rookie season since Kwon Alexander (3.0 in 2016).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDeio_0cwdIUeQ00

5 Catches by Bucs tight ends in the last two contests.

8 Receptions by tailback Leonard Fournette, prime beneficiary of Tom Brady’s checkdowns Sunday.

9 Combined receptions by Evans (two) and Chris Godwin (seven).

30 Career touchdown catches by tight end Cameron Brate, who had a 6-yarder from Brady (his first of the season) in the third quarter.

30.0 Brady’s quarterback rating in the first half (11-of-20, 104 yards, two INTs, no TDs).

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Coaching carousel: 6 names to watch this weekend, including Lane Kiffin and Billy Napier

Six names to watch from outside the state, with an eye toward the coaching carousel:. Louisiana Lafayette’s Billy Napier: The second-most intriguing Group of Five coach is 37-12 and has already clinched a spot in the Sun Belt title game. Napier has a tough non-conference matchup this week at Liberty and another coach we’re keeping an eye on this cycle: Hugh Freeze.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Midseason Player Grades: Offense

Halfway through the 2021 season, the Bucs are 6-2 and playing well on offense. Tampa Bay ranks first in points per game (32.5), first in passing yards per game and third in total yards per game. Here are my midseason grades for each Bucs offensive player to play over 100 snaps this season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
buccaneers.com

5 Bucs to Watch Against Washington

After an uncharacteristic performance in New Orleans, the Bucs signal caller has all the motivation he needs to have a bounceback game against the Washington Football Team. It's the first time Brady will face the league's last-ranked passing defense since 2003 and the first time he'll do it while captaining the league's top-ranked passing offense – even if it may be down a few players.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Football Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Washington Football Team in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon, and we're counting down the hours to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff at FedExField. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:. 5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH. Mike Evans....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Tom Brady
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Matt Ryan Has Blunt Reaction To Shutout Loss vs. Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons were simply no match for the New England Patriots on Thursday night, as Matt Ryan and the offense were shut out for the first time this season. Ryan was under pressure throughout the entire game. At one point in the first half, he was seen limping off the field due to a toe injury.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy