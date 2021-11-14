Baseball team prepares for spring competition

So what's better -- the adrenaline rush that comes from tanking a few years to try and peak with a great team in a few years, or the steady drumbeat of contention without the flare of high picks and lofty free-agent pursuits? A strange thing has happened in the National League Central within the first few weeks of the season: The next season appears to be over for three teams. With the Cubs ejecting their core, the Reds dropping salary, and the Pirates in another year of their multi-year rebuilding project, the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are left with what appears, today, like a two-team race for the division crown. Oh, and the Brewers are pondering a trade of their best reliever, All-Star Josh Hader. This must be what Scott Boras meant about the 'race to the bottom.' Gordon Wittenmyer, baseball writer and Cubs beat reporter for NBCSports Chicago, joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick for a Best Podcast in Baseball episode to discuss the division race, tanking, and whether the Cubs are any better than when they started almost a decade ago -- or are they worse?

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO