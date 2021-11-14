ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Baseball team prepares for spring competition

Loyola Maroon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loyola baseball team is preparing for another season after last year’s, which included a historic 36 wins and a national ranking. The team started practice at Segnette Field Oct. 11 where they will meet for the following eight weeks. They will also meet twice a week for small group...

loyolamaroon.com

ware.k12.ga.us

WCHS Competition Team Cheerleaders Advance to State

The Ware County High School Competition Cheer team has advanced to the state level of competition following their performance at the Region Cheer Competition in Houston County. The team will travel to Macon, GA for their final competition of the year as they compete in the 2021-2022 GHSA Cheerleading State Championship.
WARE COUNTY, GA
Jeremy Kennedy
Saipan Tribune

Roke Alcantara to coach Triton Baseball team

The Triton Athletics Department today announced Roke Alcantara Jr. as the new head coach for the varsity men’s Triton Baseball team. “Baseball runs in my veins and is a big part of my life, a big part of my family tradition,” Alcantara said. “[…] I remember the days when I was younger in the international program playing against the UOG Tritons — just looking up to those guys, watching them play as a team as our only university on the island. […] We want to see the legacy resurrect itself through our work and our teamwork.”
MLB
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Wolverines 8U baseball team wraps up awesome season

The Polk County Wolverines 8U baseball team had an excellent season! The team went 10-4 for the season and finished 2nd in the Foothills Fall Baseball Conference, putting up 170 runs overall. After stellar play during the post-season tournament, they advanced all the way to the Foothills Championship game before falling to the District Two Royals baseball team. Head coach Peter McDonald and coaches Jay Taylor, William Morse and Michael Conner put an incredible team on the field this season, and these boys learned a lot about the sport while playing at a high level. Congratulations Wolverines!
POLK COUNTY, NC
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland baseball team cancels Fan Fest in-person event

The Cleveland baseball team announced Nov. 5 that its 2022 Fan Fest will not be held in person as was previously scheduled to protect the health and safety of players and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we looked forward to the event this offseason, the uncertainty of COVID and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Kansas State Collegian

Baseball team displays talent in Fall World Series

Kansas State baseball held its annual Fall World Series November 5-7. Team Grey won the series (2-1) against Team Purple, outscoring Team Purple 18-3 in games one and two. However, K-State’s entire team manufactured a plethora of highlights, generating excitement for the 2022 season. Between both squads, the offense racked...
KANSAS STATE
#West Texas A M University#Stillman College#Loyola#Blue Mountain College
wvlt.tv

Vols fans prepare for basketball, baseball seasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer fans got a little taste of what the Tennessee baseball team will look like this year at the Smokies Stadium on Saturday. Even with Saturday’s event, Vols fans are still looking forward to the basketball season starting Tuesday. This was apparent Saturday after fans stood in a long line to meet Vols forward John Fulkerson.
KNOXVILLE, TN
nctv17.com

Baseball Fifth-Years Prepare For One Last Ride

Baseball fifth-years prepare for one last ride together as they look to go beyond simply another regular season conference title. As the days get shorter, the wait for the return of baseball season still feels very long. There won’t be any games, or even practices, for months still, but the focus of North Central’s players is already at Opening Day-levels.
MLB
kentuckytoday.com

Second minor league baseball team coming to Lexington in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Just two years ago, the future looked bleak for minor league baseball in Lexington, due to a change in Major League Baseball and farm teams. But now it appears the city will have two teams in 2022. The Lexington Legends began play in 2001 as the...
LEXINGTON, KY
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
journaldemocrat.com

Syracuse FFA teams qualify for state competition

Syracuse FFA High School senior and junior teams qualified for state competitions in livestock judging. FFA teacher Nicole Mowry thanked Abby Konecky from Frontier Cooperative for helping the students prepare to succeed. “She came in and shared her knowledge during some of my classes to help prepare students,” said Mowry.
SYRACUSE, NE
Times Daily

UC Davis says baseball team hazed students with alcohol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California state university said Friday that its varsity baseball team engaged in “an annual initiation tradition” of hazing new players with challenges including “dangerously excessive drinking and other inappropriate activities,” leading to the team's suspension last summer and the head coach's resignation on Friday.
DAVIS, CA
thepress.net

Oakley baseball team seeks funds to compete in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The Oakley-based East County Diehards 12U travel baseball team is in the process of fundraising for a trip to Cooperstown, N.Y., to compete in a July, 2022 all-star tournament. The nonprofit East County Diehards organization was established in 2012 in Oakley, offering competitive travel softball and baseball for boys and...
OAKLEY, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Podcast in Baseball: Down to a two-team race (for 2022)

So what's better -- the adrenaline rush that comes from tanking a few years to try and peak with a great team in a few years, or the steady drumbeat of contention without the flare of high picks and lofty free-agent pursuits? A strange thing has happened in the National League Central within the first few weeks of the season: The next season appears to be over for three teams. With the Cubs ejecting their core, the Reds dropping salary, and the Pirates in another year of their multi-year rebuilding project, the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are left with what appears, today, like a two-team race for the division crown. Oh, and the Brewers are pondering a trade of their best reliever, All-Star Josh Hader. This must be what Scott Boras meant about the 'race to the bottom.' Gordon Wittenmyer, baseball writer and Cubs beat reporter for NBCSports Chicago, joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick for a Best Podcast in Baseball episode to discuss the division race, tanking, and whether the Cubs are any better than when they started almost a decade ago -- or are they worse?
MLB
dyc.edu

Baseball Adds Newest Signee Through Team Impact

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Head men’s baseball coach Kyle McLain and the D’Youville baseball team have announced the signing of Matthew Schroeder as the newest member of the Saints. Matthew joins the Saints through D’Youville’s partnership with Team IMPACT, which pairs collegiate athletic programs with children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses in an effort to improve their quality of life by providing the social benefits and experiences gained in being a part of a team.
BUFFALO, NY

