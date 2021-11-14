ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to Tulane, 69-66

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball (1-1) was defeated by Tulane (2-0) on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 69-66.

Junior guard Jamya Mingo-Young hit an off-balance three-pointer that would have sent the game to overtime, but the officials ruled that she did not get the shot off in time.

Alabama raced out to an early lead, leading the Green Wave 26-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Crimson Tide made five of its first six three-pointers.

Tulane switched to a zone defense in the second quarter and stayed that way the rest of the game, giving Alabama's offense plenty of issues.

Alabama was unable to get consistent paint touches throughout the second half, and ended a lot of possessions settling for threes late in the shot clock.

The Green Wave was outscoring Alabama 15-3 at one point during the second quarter, and won the second quarter 17-8.

After the hot shooting first quarter, Alabama shot 7-26 the rest of the game from beyond the arc. Over the entirety of the game, Tulane held Alabama to 34% shooting from the floor.

Tulane had the size to match up with Alabama, starting a 6-foot-3 forward to match up with Alabama's 6-foot-4 center Jada Rice. The physicality of the Green Wave proved to be too much for Alabama on the glass, with Tulane winning the rebounding battle 47-32, and outscoring Alabama in the paint 30-18. Rice fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Megan Abrams led the Tide in scoring with 21 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. Senior guard Brittany Davis added 17 of her own.

"I just came out and tried to do whatever the team needed to put us in a position to win the game," Abrams said. "At the end of the day our team didn't come out with a 'w' so those stats didn't really matter."

Alabama's starters played the overwhelming majority of the game, and the Crimson Tide did not have a bench player post more than six minutes of playing time.

"I think you have to credit Tulane," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "The good thing is we get to play again on Wednesday. The team you see in our locker room right now won't be the same in January so every lesson learned will be a valuable one. Hopefully this gets our attention a little bit."

Alabama will be back in action on Wednesday night against Southern Miss (2-0) in Coleman Coliseum at 6:00 p.m. CT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCbE9_0cwdHBA400

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 21, 2021

There's also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page. Women's Basketball vs DukeMaggie Dixon ClassicFort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN+, Live Stats. Cross Country at NCAA Championships: Women- 15th place, Men- 27th place. Swimming & Diving at Tennessee Invitational: Men - 2nd (980 points); Women - 2nd (881.5 points) Football: No....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama football defeated No. 21 Arkansas 42-35 on Saturday afternoon, clinching the SEC West title and a spot in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. “We won the [SEC] West today, so we have an opportunity now to play in the SEC Championship game," Saban said. "Playing in the West this year was very difficult. We won some close games; we won a close game today. Resiliency of the players contribute to that. Their competitive spirit and how much it means to them contributes to that, but we do need to fix some of the things we’re not getting correct on the field.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Notebook: Defensive Lineman DJ Dale Out For Arkansas Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale missed Saturday’s game with a knee injury. Tim Smith started in his place. “DJ Dale did something to his knee,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “MRI was fine. He's had two patella surgeries so what he did may have scared him more than anything. Probably too early to tell, but will be hopefully OK.”
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
BamaCentral

Alabama Won West, But Still Far From a Championship-Level Team

It looked like a defining moment, the kind to indicate that this University of Alabama football team had turned a corner. The 2021 Crimson Tide is still on the raw side. Specifically, on the first play of the second quarter, Alabama scored its first touchdown Saturday in impressive fashion. An Arkansas punt had pinned the Crimson Tide back on its 2-yard line, when the offense went to work with a 3-0 lead.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

What Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said After Facing Alabama

The turnaround has been more than impressive. When he took over the Arkansas program, the Razorbacks were coming off consecutive two-win seasons, which both included zero Southeastern Conference victories, in 2018 and 2019. Moreover, they were at the bottom of the toughest division in college football, with every other team...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 14 Alabama 86, Oakland 59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Heading into the ESPN Events Invitational for its first road games of the season, No. 14 Alabama basketball needed a solid win to regain its confidence after a lackluster performance against South Alabama. On Friday night, the Crimson Tide delivered with a lopsided 86-59 victory, bringing the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Bryce Young Breaks Alabama Single-Game Passing Record

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For Bryce Young, it was a record-setting day. Young completed 31 of 40 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns during No. 2 Alabama's 42-35 victory over No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The sophomore broke the program record for the most passing yards...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristy Curry
BamaCentral

Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama vs. Oakland

No. 14 Alabama (3-0) takes on Oakland (2-1) in Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT. Alabama is looking for its first 4-0 start since the 2017-18 season. The Crimson Tide is expected to be without sophomore forward Juwan Gary for the second straight game. Gary injured his ankle against South Dakota State and is listed as 'day-to-day' according to head coach Nate Oats.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Coleman Coliseum#Alabama Women#The Green Wave
BamaCentral

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Arkansas with All Hogs on SI

Before No. 2 Alabama football plays host to No. 21 Arkansas inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m, CBS), make sure to listen to Friday's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast. Host Tyler Martin is joined by AllHogs.com editor and writer Andy Hodges to preview the matchup from...
NFL
BamaCentral

Alabama Gymnastics Announces 2022 TV Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama gymnastics announced its 2022 TV schedule in a release issued by the program on Thursday afternoon. In total, nine of the Crimson Tide's 10 regular-season meets will be either televised or streamed. All nine will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, including Alabama's meet on Jan. 16 meet at Florida on ABC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

How to Watch Alabama Soccer vs. BYU in NCAA Tournament

The Alabama women's soccer team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history after defeating Clemson in the opening round of play. That's the good news. The not-so-good new is that Alabama (11-9-1, 5-4-1 SEC) faces No. 13-ranked and fourth-seeded BYU (14-4-1, 8-1 West Coast Conference).
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Calls Out Players, Fans for Entitlement Mindset

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Carrying over his energy from Wednesday night's press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban once again expressed his frustrations on the attitude of entitlement among his players. This time, though, he extended his frustrations out to the fan base as well. On the Hey Coach! radio program...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy