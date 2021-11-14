Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to Tulane, 69-66

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball (1-1) was defeated by Tulane (2-0) on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 69-66.

Junior guard Jamya Mingo-Young hit an off-balance three-pointer that would have sent the game to overtime, but the officials ruled that she did not get the shot off in time.

Alabama raced out to an early lead, leading the Green Wave 26-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Crimson Tide made five of its first six three-pointers.

Tulane switched to a zone defense in the second quarter and stayed that way the rest of the game, giving Alabama's offense plenty of issues.

Alabama was unable to get consistent paint touches throughout the second half, and ended a lot of possessions settling for threes late in the shot clock.

The Green Wave was outscoring Alabama 15-3 at one point during the second quarter, and won the second quarter 17-8.

After the hot shooting first quarter, Alabama shot 7-26 the rest of the game from beyond the arc. Over the entirety of the game, Tulane held Alabama to 34% shooting from the floor.

Tulane had the size to match up with Alabama, starting a 6-foot-3 forward to match up with Alabama's 6-foot-4 center Jada Rice. The physicality of the Green Wave proved to be too much for Alabama on the glass, with Tulane winning the rebounding battle 47-32, and outscoring Alabama in the paint 30-18. Rice fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Megan Abrams led the Tide in scoring with 21 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. Senior guard Brittany Davis added 17 of her own.

"I just came out and tried to do whatever the team needed to put us in a position to win the game," Abrams said. "At the end of the day our team didn't come out with a 'w' so those stats didn't really matter."

Alabama's starters played the overwhelming majority of the game, and the Crimson Tide did not have a bench player post more than six minutes of playing time.

"I think you have to credit Tulane," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "The good thing is we get to play again on Wednesday. The team you see in our locker room right now won't be the same in January so every lesson learned will be a valuable one. Hopefully this gets our attention a little bit."

Alabama will be back in action on Wednesday night against Southern Miss (2-0) in Coleman Coliseum at 6:00 p.m. CT.