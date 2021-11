The steady stream of youth sageuks continue even with a batch aired already. 2021 started off with River Where the Moon Rises followed by Lovers of the Red Sky then now The King’s Affection. This week Secret Royal Inspector and Joy premiered followed by The Red Sleeve Cuff, which is the only one that isn’t quite a youth sageuk and more a traditional one despite the young leads. There’s another coming and the first stills are here for Thinking of the Moon When the Flowers Bloom. The drama stars Yoo Seung Ho, Hyeri, Byun Woo Seok, and Kang Mina, and I’m just soaking up the return of Seung Ho-sshi and worrying less about the cast acting as a whole until the drama airs. It’s set during Joseon’s most restrictive prohibition era and the hijinks that arise when the male lead’s magistrate cracks down on all that hooch when the female lead is a secret brewer. I love the visuals of Yoo Seung Ho in his first stills and happy there is another sageuk with a premise that interests me and a cast that I’m willing to give a chance to.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO