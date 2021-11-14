Unresponsive fisherman rescued from Plymouth Harbor

Plymouth Harbormaster rescues fisherman

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A missing fisherman was found unresponsive in the waters of Plymouth Harbor on Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a report around 1:05 p.m. of an unmanned boat out in Plymouth Harbor. They began searching the area by helicopter.

During the search, the Plymouth harbormaster reportedly found the fisherman unresponsive in the water.

The harbormaster pulled the man out of the water and he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Boston 25 news was told he is expected to make a full recovery.

A family friend of the fisherman told Boston 25 News that he normally goes out fishing with another person which was not the case on Sunday.

No further information has been released at this time.

©2021 Cox Media Group