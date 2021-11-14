ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French film wins top prize at Greece's top film festival

 6 days ago

The French movie “Petite Nature” (Softie), the story of a sensitive, gifted 10-year-old boy growing up in a rough neighborhood and taken under the wing of a new teacher, won the top Golden Alexander prize Sunday at the 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

The film was written and directed by Samuel Theis.

“Clara Sola,” a film by Costa Rican director Nathalie Alvarez Mesen, won the silver prize. The movie about a 40-year-old's sexual awakening after a lifetime of repression in a remote Costa Rican village is the country’s entry for best international feature film at the 94th Academy Awards .

The best director award went to Venezuelan filmmaker Lorenzo Vigas, whose Mexican movie “La Caja” (The Box) is about a teenager who travels to collect the remains of his father and who begins to doubt his father’s demise. This is the second feature film for Vigas, whose debut “Desde All” (From Afar) won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in 2015.

The international competition, with 14 entries, was but one of the multiple competitions and prizes in the festival.

There was a competition for Greek films; a “Meet the Neighbors” event with films from southeastern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East; and a “Film Forward” event featuring movies that “think outside the box.” A total of 200 films were screened physically and 144 others were available on a digital platform, the organizers said.

There was also a tribute to film editing.

kvpr.org

Documentary film by Madera teens wins at Portland Film Festival

The film follows four cousins as they make their first visit to their family’s ancestral village in Mexico. When four teenage cousins from Madera learned their grandfather in Mexico was gravely ill, they journeyed back to their family’s ancestral village in Oaxaca for the first time in their lives. But before leaving, they recorded video letters from their parents, who are farmworkers that have been separated from their homeland for more than 15 years. The teens ultimately combined those video letters with footage from their trip to make the documentary “First Time Home,” which this month won the Rising Voices Award from the Portland Film Festival. Valley Edition Host Kathleen Schock spoke with two of the cousins who made the journey, co-directors Esmeralda Ventura and Noemi Librado Sanchez.
MADERA, CA
SFGate

'Vera Dreams of the Sea' Wins Tokyo Film Festival Grand Prix

“Vera Dreams of the Sea,” Kaltrina Krasniqi’s semi-autobiographical drama about a sign-language interpreter who battles for her rights in an inheritance dispute, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the closing ceremony of the 34nd Tokyo International Film Festival on Monday. The prize is worth $30,000. Set in Krasniqi’s native...
MOVIES
lasentinel.net

Raymond Lewis Film Wins Best Documentary at San Pedro Film Festival

The long-anticipated basketball documentary film of a local 1970s basketball phenom and City of Watts native, “Raymond Lewis: L.A. Legend” is currently making its rounds throughout the country at selected film festivals in major cities in the U.S. This past Saturday, the film collected its first award by being selected as the “Best Documentary” at the 2021 San Pedro International Film Festival.
MOVIES
Samuel Theis
East Hampton Star

A Festival for Film Preservation

Anyone with an appreciation of film and its history -- including classic comedies like the 1953 "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" by Howard Hawks, dramas like Michael Powell's "The Red Shoes," from 1948, or seminal low-budget horror films like George Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," from 1968 -- may not realize that these movies might have been lost because of the severe degradation that film can suffer over time. Film is an unstable medium, prone to breakdown, which can affect parts or the whole of it if it's not stored or maintained properly.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Pride Publishing

Somali love story sweeps contest for top African film prize

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) — A Finish-Somali filmmaker has scooped the grand prize at the Pan-African film festival known as FESPACO in Burkina Faso. The head of the prize jury called the winning feature a courageous film. Director Khadar Ahmed’s film, The Gravedigger’s Wife, explores what people will do for love. It focuses...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Top 10 movies to watch ONLINE at the Russian film festival

These award-winning movies are set in different time periods and yet they all bring up deeply personal and painful subjects, be it the Siege of Leningrad or a painful divorce. The festival, organized by Russian film promotion body Roskino, will be held for the first time in the UK from November 12 to December 10, 2021. The selection of ten movies will be available online on the BFI Player with English subtitles.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Digital Short Film Festival

Bring a blanket and a warm coat for this outdoor screening—hosted by PlayMakers Laboratory at the Lakeview Low-Line—which will feature a 90-minute digital version of the theater company's beloved production That's Weird, Grandma. The show features an ever-changing roster of stories written by Chicago elementary school students (with predictably ridiculous results), so come prepared to laugh.
CHICAGO, IL
WMDT.com

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

47ABC — The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is back in action in one week, on November 18th. Kathy Phillips with the Assateague Coastal Trust joined the Good Morning Delmarva to talk about the festival. To purchase tickets visit: actforbays.org.
MOVIES
funcheap.com

SF’s “Frequency Film Festival” Experimental Short Films in The Haight

HydeFM & Loud Cinema Present: Frequency Film Festival—happening Saturday November 13, 7PM at 1485 Haight St. Free (donations appreciated). This festival has as its focus experimental shorts films with expressly musical scores. Much gratitude to all the film makers, composers, and actors in this line-up. 🤍. . Also featuring DJ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

Samuel Theis’ ‘Softie’ Takes Top Prize at Thessaloniki Film Festival

Samuel Theis’ “Softie” won the top prize at the 62nd Thessaloniki Film Festival, which wrapped Sunday night with a ceremony in Greece’s second city. The film, which premiered in Cannes’ Critics’ Week section, was awarded the Golden Alexander and a €10,000 ($11,400) cash prize by a jury comprised of writer-director Nanouk Leopold, sound designer Roland Vajs and actor Michelle Valley. The Special Jury Award was given to “Clara Sola,” by Natalie Álvarez Mesén, while the Special Jury Award for best director went to Lorenzo Vigas for “The Box.” The award for best actress went to Sofia Kokkali for her performance in “Moon, 66...
MOVIES
France
Greece
thesource.com

Questlove’s “Summer Of Soul” Wins Top Prize at Critics Choice Doc Awards

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson takes home best doc at the Critics Choice Awards. Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), is Questlove’s directorial debut. The winning documentary is a story of an all-but-forgotten festival that featured some of music’s biggest names. The “Questlove Jawn” followed the Harlem...
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Lone Star Film Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 2021 Lone Star Film Festival will feature 21 feature films and over 60 short films, screened over the course of four days at multiple locations in Fort Worth.
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Verzió Film Festival 2021: Arica Take Top Prize at Hungarian Doc Fest

BUDAPEST: Arica by Lars Edman and William Johansson Kalén won the best film award at the 18th edition of the Verzio Human Rights Documentary Film Festival, which concluded its in person segment on 14 November and continues online from 15 to 21 November 2021. The Special Prize went to the Czech film Brotherhood.
MOVIES
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Island Film Festival ...

Coronado Film Festival Honors Two Who Love The Art Of Telling Stories. What makes a film come together cohesively is the combination of people behind the scenes that create the experience for viewers. Some of them are people we don’t know so well or have never heard of, but are instrumental in the success of a movie. If you have watched “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Thor,” or other Marvel movies, “Apocalypto,” and “JoJo Rabbit,” there are two people that have held major roles in their success.
CORONADO, CA
Decider

Where Was ‘Red Notice’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations

The glamorous action movie follows an Interpol agent (The Rock) who tag-teams with an infamous con man (Reynolds) to take down the world’s most renowned art thief (Gadot). The trio are after a few beloved Egyptian eggs, and they’ll stop at just about nothing to get them. Hopping from Europe to Asia to Africa, the movie will replace all the traveling you didn’t get to do in 2020.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘King Richard’ Wins Its Sixth Audience Award at Denver Film Festival

The “King Richard” festival train keeps rolling along. Marcus Reginald Green’s film just won Audience Award number six, this time at the Denver Film Festival. Its other festival audience wins have occurred at Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Chapel Hill. As mentioned last week, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” has only won...
MOVIES
creativeloafing.com

2021 African Film Festival

This festival is a celebration of films by and/or about Africans and people of African descent. In its second year of operation, it has received over 120 film submissions from 30 countries around the world. One of the goals of the African Film Festival Atlanta is to provide action-driven input in improving the image of the continent through the showcase of films that change the narratives of people of African descent. By integrating with Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

