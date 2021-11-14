ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Hill Injury: Bill Belichick Offers Well Wishes To Injured Browns Corner

By Patrick McAvoy
 6 days ago
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened his postgame press conference Sunday with words for injured Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill. Hill suffered a scary neck injury and was forced to leave on a stretcher at the end of the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the...

