1 shot and killed in Fresno County, detectives investigating as homicide
Detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in Fresno County on Friday evening. At about 7 pm, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office received calls about the victim of a shooting in the area of West Fantz and South Geneva Avenues. Deputies arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He had already died from his injuries. Authorities later identified him as Alexis Lopez Gutierrez, 24, of Sanger. This story is developing and will be updated.
