1 shot and killed in Fresno County, detectives investigating as homicide

Detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in Fresno County on Friday evening.

At about 7 pm, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office received calls about the victim of a shooting in the area of West Fantz and South Geneva Avenues.

Deputies arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He had already died from his injuries.

Authorities later identified him as Alexis Lopez Gutierrez, 24, of Sanger.

