ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Everything Announced on Disney+ Day

By ScreenCrush Staff
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you weren’t glued to Twitter all morning on Disney+ Day here is what you missed: Announcements of a couple dozen films and shows all coming to the streaming service in the years ahead. There are Marvel shows about Marvel Zombies and Echo, a revival of the classic ’90s X-Men animated...

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Discounts Price for Disney+ Day

Disney is offering a limited-time deal for new and returning Disney+ subscribers who sign up during the weeklong celebration of Disney+ Day. The event, commemorating the second anniversary of Disney+ on Friday, November 12, spans company-wide promotions and additional content from the streaming service's brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and a special short starring The Simpsons. Here's how to unlock a reduced price in time for Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise, streaming for all subscribers on November 12, along with the streaming debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more Marvel Studios movies in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio for the first time.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Jeff Kinney
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Cynthia Erivo
FanSided

Disney just revealed some huge, can’t-miss announcements for Disney+ Day

It’s going to be a big week for Disney, and the company revealed today the handful of things it has in store for Disney+ Day — which is officially on Friday, Nov. 12. Previously, it was teased that the company would be holding a celebration like no other — some wondering if it would be like the Disney Investor Day presentation last year. But now, we know it’s going to be so much more.
BUSINESS
aiptcomics

Disney+ Day: Everything learned about Marvel Studios projects through 2022

It’s Disney+ Day, which means plenty of new details and content reveals across the variety of brands on the streaming service. That includes details for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and in international markets, Star. In fact, check out art from the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi television show released earlier today.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Films#Disney Studios#Disney World#Twitter#Marvel#Gabrielle Union
foxlexington.com

‘Disney Plus Day’: Streaming service announces new releases, projects

The streaming service, which now caters to 116 million subscribers, is celebrating its second birthday by releasing content and announcing highly anticipated projects. The project announcements will be ongoing throughout the day via Disney Plus’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Movies, short films, and series now available on the service:. A...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Disney Plus Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2021

You’ve got chestnuts for roasting on an open fire. You’re swatting away jack frost nipping at your nose. What else do you need this holiday season? Okay, yes, yuletide carols being sung by a choir. But other than that? How about some Christmas movies and shows to watch. If you’ve...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Pixar
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Disney Plus Reveals Full Lineup For December 2021

People do a lot of home viewing in December. The weather is colder, families are spending time together indoors, kids are off from school at the end of the year. Luckily, Disney+ has an unusually busy month in December with plenty of new things to watch. The end of the month sees the premiere of the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, and every week on Wednesday you’ll get a new episode of Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner. There’s also a new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid, plus a Frozen yule log — along with everything else Disney is adding for Christmas in November. There’s so much to watch you’ll barely have to speak to your relatives while you’re home for the holidays!
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up a Projected $40.5 Million Opening Weekend

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the front runner at the domestic box office, as the comedy sequel is headed towards a $40.5 million haul for the weekend. After earning $4.5 million in Thursday previews, “Afterlife” was originally projected to draw a three-day total of $27 million to $30 million, a figure that the film is now outperforming. The Sony Pictures release grossed $16.5 million from 4,315 locations on Friday. Sony has positioned the comedy sequel for continuous play over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday next weekend, betting on great word-of-mouth to earn ticket sales from families of men, women and children. During the pandemic era, young...
TENNIS
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Touts “Positive Impact” of ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Kevin Feige Teases “Top-Secret” Marvel Project With Her as Producer

Scarlett Johansson stopped for every media outlet Thursday night on a packed red carpet inside the Beverly Hilton, host of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor. Husband Colin Jost, patiently waiting at the end of the line next to her Avengers comrade Jeremy Renner, handed Johansson, with two interviews left, a glass of champagne. “Thankfully he’s here,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter, the first of the final two outlets. “He’s got a show on Saturday, but I was like, ‘You’re coming. I don’t care if you’re tired.’ It’s been really overwhelming and I’m finally at the end...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Wesley Snipes’ Advice to ‘Blade’ Star Mahershala Ali: ‘Try Not to Get Hurt’

Wesley Snipes made the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favorite vampire slayer an iconic comic character in three “Blade” films between 1998 and 2004. Next up to assume the position is two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in an upcoming Marvel Studios film directed by “Mogul Mowgli” filmmaker Bassam Tariq. Naturally, during press duties for his new Netflix miniseries “True Story,” Snipes has fielded questions about the future of “Blade,” and in an interview with Yahoo! Movies (via JoBlo.com), Snipes revealed the advice he gave to Ali once the latter was cast. “We spoke. We shared that the issue of him being cast...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy