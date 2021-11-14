ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan O’Donnell: “I don’t think the defense even needed to put Rittenhouse on the stand.”

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
 6 days ago

News Anchor/Talk Show Host, Dan O’Donnell, who has a law degree from University of Wisconsin Law School, joins Mark Reardon on the Mark Reardon show to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. O’Donnell described Rittenhouse’s testimony as “powerful,” and later describing the defense like a football team.

“Basically, this is sort of like an NFL team that sort of scripts out the first 15 plays. And even if there’s a big play, if the quarterback throws an interception or something like that, they are still going to go with their 15 plays. The defense clearly has a strategy here, and frankly, the way that these attorneys performed over the last week and a half, I wouldn’t question a single thing they are doing because they are running away with it. I just don’t see any way that Rittenhouse is convicted on anything other than maybe the weapons charge, even that I’m starting to question” said O’Donnell.

Kiri Jolith
3d ago

the prosecutor basically made the defenses case for them. Considering he also encouraged a witness to commit perjury, it's amazing the shame trial hasn't been tossed yet.

NFL
NFL
NFL
