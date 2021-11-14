ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Mark Borowiecki to have hearing with NHL

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pXko_0cwdFNXW00

2021-11-14 22:46:45 GMT+00:00 - Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

Borowiecki is facing discipline for kneeing Arizona Coyotes forward Dmitrij Jaskin during the first period of the Predators' 4-1 win on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Borowiecki was assessed a major penalty, and then a major penalty and a game misconduct for an ensuing fight with Antoine Roussel.

Jaskin did not return to the game for the Coyotes.

"It's long term," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said of Jaskin's injury. "It's lower-body, but it will be really long term."

Borowiecki, 32, has yet to record a point in nine games this season.

He has 52 points (15 goals, 37 assists) in 406 career games with the Ottawa Senators and Predators.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Blackhawks beat Nashville Predators 2-1 in Derek King's NHL coaching debut

CHICAGO - Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators in Derek King's NHL coaching debut. DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win. After scoring, DeBrincat scooped the puck from...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers Have Luckiest Line in the NHL

In hockey, luck can best be understood through advanced analytics. It isn’t called luck, but rather PDO, named after an Edmonton Oilers blogger who came up with the idea to try and mirror baseball luck stat. He managed this by adding the shooting percentage of a player’s team while he’s on the ice to his team’s save percentage while he’s on the ice. One is the median, and every number should be pretty close to that. If it rises above one, it means a player has been luckier than not. If it drops below, luck isn’t on their side.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Roussel
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Nashville Post

The Predators have a top-10 power play. What's their secret?

After three years of being referred to as having a power(less) play, the Nashville Predators appear to have found the remedy for part of their special teams problem. The Predators currently have the sixth-best power play in the NHL (27 percent); it’s the first time they’ve had a power play at 20 percent or better since the 2017-18 season (21.2 percent).
NHL
FanSided

Minnesota Wild have been the NHL’s best so far in getting pucks on net

The Minnesota Wild have never really been described as a free-wheeling offensive group over the the franchise’s history that stretches more than two decades. Instead, Wild fans criticism typically has been that the team hasn’t shot enough. But this year has been a different story — so far. While it’s...
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Mark Stone practices, Paul Cotter set to make NHL debut vs Seattle

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following their four-game road trip, the Golden Knights returned home, and were greeted by the newest member of the organization, Jack Eichel, following his trade from Buffalo. Tuesday morning, more good news came, when captain Mark Stone returned to the ice for the first time in...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks' Tucker Poolman to have hearing with Dept. of Player Safety

The Department of Player Safety has some more work to do, as Tucker Poolman will have a hearing Friday following his high-sticking incident Thursday night. After absorbing a check from Kiefer Sherwood, Poolman swung his stick and connected with the Colorado forward’s head. Poolman was issued a game misconduct and a match penalty, one that comes with an automatic review from the league. That will likely be followed by a suspension of some sort, meaning that Vancouver will be without the defenseman for the next game at least.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Coyotes
NHL

NHL Buzz: Senators have eight players in COVID-19 protocol

Hamilton expected back for Devils against Islanders; Smith has setback for Oilers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Ottawa Senators. Matt Murray and Alex Formenton were the seventh and eighth players placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol by the...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Campbell leads Maple Leafs; Some life from Predators

Look, Jack Campbell probably ranks as the actual top star for Wednesday in the NHL. You can scroll and read plenty about his season, and general impact on the Maple Leafs, though. Let’s give someone else a moment in the spotlight, too. After Wednesday’s NHL action, the Wild sit atop...
NHL
FanSided

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have the Best 1st Line in the NHL

Don’t look now, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are three points out of first overall in the NHL. (Prior to last night’s results; this article was submitted before game time Saturday night so all stats are up to date after Friday’s results). Not only are the Toronto Maple Leafs winning...
NHL
Brainerd Dispatch

NHL: Smith on the Predators’ roster

NASHVILLE — Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced over the weekend that the team recalled forward Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has assigned forward Rocco Grimaldi to Milwaukee (AHL). The Predators faced the Toronto Maple Leafs 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Toronto.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Campbell picks up 3rd shutout of the season in 100th NHL game, Leafs blank Predators

TORONTO — Jack Campbell made 24 saves to register his third shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday night. Auston Matthews, David Kampf and Mitch Marner, into an empty net, scored for Toronto (11-5-1), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Matthews and Kampf both added assists.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Insights: Five Players Having Bounce Back Seasons

The NHL season is underway and we getting closer to the quarter mark of the season. In one of the earlier editions of NHL Insights, we looked at five teams that were off to surprising starts. Staying in that same aspect of things, this edition of NHL Insights focuses on five players having bounce-back seasons that nobody saw coming. And with those starts have helped propel them to the top of the standings in their respective divisions.
NHL
KREX

Kadri, Rantanen lead Avalanche to 4-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Wednesday night. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots. The Avalanche have been […]
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy