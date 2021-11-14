ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts get back to .500 with ugly 23-17 victory against Jacksonville Jaguars

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ first two draft picks came up big on Sunday.

Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo led the defensive charge in an ugly game to give the Colts a 23-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That gets the Colts back to .500 heading into Indianapolis' brutal two-game stretch against the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Colts (5-5) looked out of sorts for most of the day, but the win - their second in a row and fifth in their last seven games after an 0-3 start - ensures that Indianapolis remains in the AFC playoff picture.

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) bring down Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Robert Scheer/IndyStar

Banged-up Colts defense makes Trevor Lawrence look pedestrian

DeForest Buckner played less than usual after his back locked up on him during the week. Battling through an ankle injury all season long, Darius Leonard finally showed his pain on the field, briefly coming off the field after the ankle hurt him on a tackle attempt near the goal line. Paye and Kenny Moore both left the field briefly with injuries, then returned.

But a Colts defense that has been much-maligned this season made life difficult enough for Trevor Lawrence to win the game on a day the offense couldn’t get anything going in the first quarter.

Lawrence was sacked three times, but the Colts hit him 10 times — three times apiece by Paye and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, who each recorded a sack — and made him look indecisive and inaccurate for most of the day. They limited the No. 1 pick to 16 completions in 35 attempts for 162 yards, then forced him into a critical fumble when Odeyingbo ripped the ball out of his hands, sealing the game with Kemoko Turay's recovery.

Colts offense, Carson Wentz sputter behind ineffective offensive line

For the better part of a month, the Indianapolis offensive line had put its early pass protection struggles behind it, largely keeping quarterback Carson Wentz clean.

But the Colts spent all week talking about their respect for the Jacksonville defensive line, and after an ugly start for the Jaguars against the Indianapolis running game, defensive end Josh Allen and the rest of the Jacksonville defense began to show why.

Allen dominated his matchup against Colts left tackle Eric Fisher, piling up three quarterback hits of Wentz in the first half, Taven Bryan added two more hits and the Colts struggled to get anything going down the field. Trying to make plays on the move, Wentz made a couple of awkward throws to save incompletions instead of sacks.

And a running game that opened by killing the Jaguars front sputtered. Taylor had 93 yards on his first 10 carries, and after that, Jacksonville bottled him up, allowing him to pick up just 22 on his next nine rushes. Indianapolis tried to force the running game, handing it off over and over again, but the Jaguars bottled them up.

After building an identity as an explosive offense, the Colts couldn’t get anything going until Wentz bought time on a key third down late, rolled out right and fired a strike to Michael Pittman Jr. for a critical 27-yard completion.

Big special teams play makes a big difference

Under general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts have always spent late-round picks on players who can help on special teams, believing that the third area of the game makes a difference.

A couple of those picks made a big difference on the first Jacksonville drive of the game Sunday.

Zaire Franklin, a critical team leader behind the scenes, busted through the line and blocked Logan Cooke’s punt, sending the ball bouncing around as players got in a mad scramble for it.

Franklin’s fellow linebacker, E.J. Speed, picked up the bounding ball and turned on the skills he’d once showed as a high school quarterback that got him recruited to Tarleton State at the position. Speed took off to the left, threw Cooke to the ground with his right hand and got into the end zone for a touchdown that ended up being the difference on a bad day for the Indianapolis offense.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts get back to .500 with ugly 23-17 victory against Jacksonville Jaguars

