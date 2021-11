No. 18 North Carolina (3-1) vs. No. 17 Tennessee (2-1) Uncasville, Conn. -- Mohegan Sun Arena. "I told the team that as disappointed and upset and frustrated that we lost tonight against a very, very, very good team, that I'm also equally as proud of them of how they did compete throughout the entire game, specifically in the second half. Their toughness, their will and their want-to in the second half, I thought was really good. It wasn't good enough. But I was proud of that. And I told them that this is a great opportunity for us to learn. And the thing that I'm really encouraged about is that we can get a lot better. And we've got a lot to improve on." – UNC head coach Hubert Davis following Saturday’s loss to No. 6 Purdue.

