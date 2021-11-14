Henrico Police investigating a shooting into an occupied home on Sunday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are investigating a shooting into an occupied home that took place Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Alma Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and police remain on scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.

