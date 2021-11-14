ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis wrote memo used to try to pressure Pence to overturn election result, new book claims

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pWR2_0cwdC7K600

Former President Donald Trump ’s attorney Jenna Ellis was personally involved in the effort to lobby Vice President Mike Pence and persuade him to interfere with efforts to certify the 2020 election results, a new book reveals.

In Betrayal, the final book of ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl’s look into the Trump presidency, Karl reports that Ms Ellis authored a memo that outlined her own strategy for reversing the will of the voters.

Hers is the second reported effort of such type from Mr Trump’s legal team; John Eastman, another lawyer for the president, outlined a scheme that would have seen Mr Pence acknowledge so-called “alternate” slates of electors selected by state governments in states where the Trump campaign contested the result, though no such electors were ever appointed.

Ms Ellis’s plan was reportedly similar to Mr Eastman’s, according to excerpts reported on Sunday on ABC News. But Ms Ellis’s plan did not rely on states acquiescing to the president’s calls for Republican legislatures to submit alternate slates of electors. Instead, Mr Pence would give contested states a nine-day stretch of time to send in supposedly correct results; if a state missed the deadline, or presumably if state officials returned results once again stating that President Joe Biden had won, their electoral college votes would not be accepted.

Such a scheme, if enacted, would have resulted in Mr Trump’s campaign either winning by electoral vote total or having the election decided in the House of Representatives, where the system allowing each state delegation one vote would have likely thrown the election in Mr Trump’s favour. There’s no provision in the Constitution allowing the vice president to unilaterally make such a decision, however; only a vote by both the House and Senate can nullify a state’s results.

The reports of the concerted effort to lobby Mr Pence are likely to only increase the scrutiny on those around both the former vice president and the former president’s legal team by the House select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. The committee has indicated a clear interest in investigating the efforts by Mr Trump to pressure his vice president into attempting interference on the day of the electoral vote count in Congress.

In Karl’s book the former president also confirms in an interview that he told Mr Pence “[y]ou can be a patriot or you can be a p****”, using a sexist slur, while urging Mr Pence to follow his plan on the day of the 6 January attack.

Mr Pence, for his part, has continued to defend his decision to go along with the certification of Mr Biden’s victory in recent weeks, and responded simply with “James Madison”, when asked earlier this month who had convinced him to break with his boss.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Ellis for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
James Madison
The Independent

Chair of Republican party risks Trump’s wrath by finally admitting that Biden won 2020 election

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has publicly acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election for the first time.However, Ronna McDaniel told a Christian Science Monitor event in Washington, DC on Thursday that there were “lots of problems” with the election.“Painfully, Joe Biden won the election and it’s very painful to watch. He’s the President. We know that,” Ms McDaniel said. Fearing a backlash from Donald Trump, many Republican leaders have refused to clearly state that Mr Biden won the election and helped to spread his discredited claims of widespread voter fraud.Ms McDaniel urged Republicans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of The Senate#Abc News#Republican#House
Dallas News

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel concedes that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, sort of

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s hand-picked leader of the GOP conceded Thursday something the former president has not: “Joe Biden won the election.”. But Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, was quick to muddy that declaration by echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that serious questions remain about fraud that might have tipped the outcome.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.“This is one of the last things Biden wants to be engaging in at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Insurrectionists are finally receiving justice. But the GOP is more unhinged than ever.

Jacob Chansley — the most memorable figure in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, and certainly the most bizarre given his painted face and horned cap — received 41 months in prison on Wednesday plus a $2,000 fine for obstructing the congressional certification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall made an impassioned plea, both in the courtroom and in her sentencing memo, for the stiff penalty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
The Guardian

Trump’s allies think they can defy the Capitol attack panel. History suggests otherwise

Donald Trump’s extraordinary claim of executive privilege as a former president to prevent any of his aides and agents from testifying before the House select committee to investigate the 6 January attack on the US Capitol rests on the premise that the privilege resides with a president even after he leaves office. Trump is asserting that the position of former president is a recognized constitutional office with permanent rights and privileges. President Joe Biden, the incumbent president who rightfully holds executive privilege, has waived that privilege from covering the relevant documents and potential witnesses Trump wishes to keep secret and silent.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

346K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy