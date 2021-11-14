Lions Avoid 0-17 Record With Tie vs. Steelers

Detroit has still yet to win a game, but Sunday's clash against the Steelers came down to the final play in overtime.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Lions will not be the first team in NFL history to lose 17 games. Detroit managed to escape Pittsburgh with a tie in overtime but remain winless on the season at 0–8–1.

It was an ugly game throughout and it ended in the same fashion. Both teams entered overtime tied at 16 and neither could get anything going. The Steelers were without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after he tested positive for COVID-19 and Lions signal-caller Jared Goff struggled throughout the day and finished with only 114 passing yards.

Detroit had a chance to get the walk-off win via a 48-yard field goal, but kicker Ryan Santoso was short amid frigid conditions.

With overtime about to expire, the Steelers were about to enter field goal range when disaster struck. Tight end Pat Freiermuth caught a pass for a short gain but fumbled it and Detroit recovered to seal the tie with less than 10 seconds to go.

Detroit has had one of the most heartbreaking seasons in recent memory. Before Sunday's tie, the Lions lost two games in unbelievable fashion. Justin Tucker nailed an incredible 66-yard field goal for a walk-off win in Week 3 and Vikings kicker Greg Joseph did the same from 54 yards just two games later. But after suffering their worst loss of the season—a 44-6 home blowout against the Eagles—in Week 8, the Lions emerged from their bye and showed a bit of progress. They probably won't be satisfied, but they deserve to feel some relief.

More NFL Coverage:

Fore more Lions news, head over to All Lions .