More Wind; A Cool Down Is On The Way!

Another windy day with gust up to 60 miles per hour especially west of Billings. Please be careful, travel may become a bit difficult. Temperatures today a bit warmer in the upper 50s, low to mid 60s.

We don't get a break from these gusty winds as they will stick overnight tonight and through tomorrow. Overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day in this stretch with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. But the cool down is on the way! Monday night into Tuesday, a cold front will push through bringing the chance of some showers and temperatures in the 40s. These cooler temperatures will stick around through the rest of the work week and into next weekend!

Billings Forecast:

Today... Cloudy and windy. High Near 61°F

Tonight... Mostly cloudy with some gusty winds. Low near 53°F

Tomorrow... Clouds early will become sunny. High near 67°F