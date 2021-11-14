ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Miami Dolphins’ 2021 midseason grades and other recognition

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3yRY_0cwdBn9S00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shakes hands with head coach Brian Flores before his game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a promising 2020 season, the Miami Dolphins seemingly lost their way, and weren’t able to build on last year’s 10-6 season.

Miami followed up the season-opening victory against the New England Patriots by losing seven straight games – three of which were close defeats – but have gotten back on the right side of the ledger with wins over the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens the past two weeks.

While this season will likely fall short of expectations considering there was plenty of talk about the playoffs coming into the season, it will be interesting to see if Brian Flores’ team can finish the season strong like they have the two previous seasons, winning more games than they lose.

Here is what the midseason report card looks like for the 2021 Dolphins.

Passing Game: D

There are only five teams in the NFL that have a worse cumulative passer rating (82.1) than the Dolphins, and all of those teams either have a rookie at quarterback, or lost their starter to an injury. It can be argued that the Dolphins fit into both those categories, considering Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t made 16 NFL starts because of his various injuries, which forced him to miss one start last year and five this season. It doesn’t help that two of Miami’s top receivers (DeVante Parker and Will Fuller) have missed a large portion of the season with injuries, and the offensive line has been a disaster this season.

Running Game: F

The Dolphins possess the worst rushing attack in the NFL, and at this point it is impossible to tell if the problem’s the offensive line, the play-calling, or the tailbacks. Maybe it’s all of the above. Myles Gaskin (3.4 yards per carry) has fallen short of the expectations he created last season when he accounted for 972 total yards and scored five touchdowns. And Salvon Ahmed hasn’t come close to being the Reggie Bush-like scatback who creates mismatches. Miami needs to drastically improve the team’s 3.4 yards per carry average, which ranks the Dolphins 30th in the NFL.

Defending the pass: C

The Dolphins got a decent amount of pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, but very few sacks (12 in the eight games before the win streak, when Miami had nine sacks in the two victories) were recorded, and that kept the secondary from finding their groove because quarterbacks had an opportunity to hold onto the ball and find open receivers regularly. Miami’s secondary also struggled with breakdowns earlier this season, but the emergence of rookie safety Jevon Holland and second-year strong safety Brandon Jones has allowed defensive coordinator Josh Boyer to alter how they play defense the past few weeks, and the pair has contributed a couple of impact plays in Miami’s win streak. If Holland and Jones can continue to play like they have we might see this defense shoot up the rankings in the final seven games.

Defending the run: D

The Dolphins has struggled defending the run all three of Flores’ seasons, and this year hasn’t been an exception. Miami is allowing opponents to gain 109.3, and 4.2 yards per attempt. That’s actually an improvement from the first month of the season, when Miami was forced to play without Raekwon Davis, who was sidelined by a knee injury. During that stretch every opponent the Dolphins faced rushed for more than 100 yards. Since Davis’ return only two of six teams have rushed for more than 100 yards on the Dolphins, which explains how Miami is now ranked 15th against the run heading into the final seven games.

Special teams: D

Special teams had been one of Miami’s strengths first two seasons of Flores’ reign, but this year’s unit lacks a bite. Jason Sanders has missed four field goals. Michael Palardy’s punts are average (39.6 net, and only 34 percent have been downed inside the 20-yard line). And Miami’s return game is non-existent for various reasons. Trading Jakeem Grant, the franchise’s leading touchdown producer on returns, didn’t help. But Jaylen Waddle hasn’t gotten comfortable with his new returner role.

Coaching: D-minus

Miami’s offense has struggled all season in all areas of the game. The unit led by George Godsey and Eric Studesville looks a little better with Tagovailoa behind center, but the second-year quarterback had been limited by rib and hand injuries most of this season. But even when Tagovailoa’s playing, Miami struggles to score (17.7 points). The Dolphins defense struggled against the run and on third downs earlier this year, but began to tighten the screws a month ago. The unit’s nowhere near where they were last season, but progress is being made to become more forceful with creating turnovers.

Top performer on offense: Receiver Jaylen Waddle

Waddle, on whom the Dolphins used the sixth pick to select in the 2021 NFL draft, is 25 receptions from breaking Jarvis Landry’s record for most receptions by a rookie in franchise history. He needs 327 yards to pass Chris Chambers for the most receiving yards by a rookie. While Waddle has been Miami’s most consistent receiver, he hasn’t produced the type of game-changing plays he became noted for at Alabama. But nobody is turning their nose up at the 557 yards and three touchdowns he’s produced on 60 receptions.

Top performer on defense: Cornerback Xavien Howard

If it weren’t for Howard the Dolphins might have two fewer wins this season. The fumble he forced and recovered late-in the fourth quarter, in the red zone kept the Patriots from winning the season opener. And the fumble he forced and returned for a touchdown last week against the Ravens in the fourth quarter was the first touchdown of the game, and provided Miami a 15-3 lead with 11:23 left. Howard hasn’t locked down his opponent each game, but the four turnovers he’s produced this season proves he remains one of the NFL’s biggest playmakers.

Biggest Surprise: Mike Gesicki’s continued development

Gesicki became a pass catching weapon in the 2019 season, but has taken his game to the next level this season, effectively attacking the middle of the field, and often coming down with dynamic catches. Gesicki, who has caught 44 passes for 529 yards and has scored two touchdowns, is an impending free agent at the end of this season. While he’s more of a slot receiver than a traditional tight end, the Dolphins organization might be forced to use the transition or franchise tag to retain Gesicki because Miami can’t allow yet another young talent this team has developed to leave the franchise without a fight.

Biggest Disappointment: Miami’s putrid offensive line

The Dolphins offensive line has been atrocious this season, and is weighing down the offense like an anchor. This unit rivals the 2018 line for the distinction as the worst in franchise history because they lead the NFL in pressures allowed, have given up 27 sacks in 10 games, and average a league-low 73.6 rushing yards per game. Robert Hunt is the only young lineman whose game hasn’t regressed, and at this point it’s evident that the entire offensive line needs to be rebuilt this offseason because very little is salvageable despite the army of resources used to build it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: FOX - Click here for a broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Jen Hale (sideline). Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile...
NFL
Mercury News

Just who is calling the Miami Dolphins’ defensive plays?

Through the majority of the first half of the Miami Dolphins’ season, there was controversy over it being unclear who was calling offensive plays between co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville and quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye. The latest line of questioning surrounding play-calling has shifted to the defense. With...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah could be the key against Houston

The Miami Dolphins season just continues to be disappointing. The team has not won since Week 1 in Foxborough in which that game came down to the wire. The Dolphins have struggled big time since then but Emmanuel Ogbah is still producing. There are so many different areas that need...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Phinsider

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a dismal season and despite this season being all but over for the Phins, they do have a chance to get back to at least winning some games against another team having a dismal season. This week's opponent offers just that. The Houston Texans come to town on an identical slide that the Dolphins are on having won only their week one game before dropping seven games in a row. Both teams are also without their best quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa will miss this week's game with an injured finger. For the Texans, Deshawn Watson will continue to serve as a healthy scratch after the Texans were unable to trade Watson to Miami or anyone else at the trade deadline due to Watson's ongoing legal issues.
NFL
chatsports.com

The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Will Fuller on Thursday night

The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Will Fuller for Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Fuller, who broke his finger in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, will miss his sixth-straight game, head coach Brian Flores announced on Monday. Will Fuller will miss Thursday's game. The Dolphins...
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins deserve to celebrate win, even against lowly Houston Texans

MIAMI -- There was a familiar feeling to the Miami Dolphins' 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans (1-8) on Sunday. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett found receiver Mack Hollins for a 5-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give Miami a multiple-score lead for the third time this season. That's where...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
mortontimesnews.com

First look: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins odds and lines

The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) travel to meet the Miami Dolphins (2-7) for Thursday Night Football in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ravens vs. Dolphins odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
FanSided

What 3 things the Miami Dolphins have to do to keep pace with Baltimore

Notice I didn’t say defeat the Ravens. I clearly said 3 things the Miami Dolphins need to do to specifically HANG with the Ravens. I’m saying this because I don’t think the Dolphins can beat the Ravens. I understand any given Sunday and all of these guys are alleged professionals and all that. But there is simply no good reason to believe that there is anything the Dolphins can do to upset the visiting Ravens even coming off a victory over the mighty Texans.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins fans descend on South Florida for fan weekend

The Miami Dolphins will have more fans than usual this weekend even with all the controversy and the seven-game losing streak when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday. Fan Club weekend has arrived in South Florida with hundreds and thousands of Dolphins fans from around the world descending on Hard Rock Stadium hoping to see the Dolphins break their losing streak.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggie Bush#Texans#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#Tailbacks
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins suck but who can you really blame?

To borrow a phrase from Bill Parcells “You are what your record says you are.” Let’s face it. The Miami Dolphins suck: Who’s to blame?. The problem with analyzing why the Miami Dolphins suck is that there are multiple layers of blame. Tua is good not great. Play calling has been very bad at times. Penalties and key plays are rearing their ugly heads against us instead of for us.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens travel to Miami to take on Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Miami on a short week for Thursday Night Football to take on the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are on very different trajectories entering Week 10. The Ravens are 6-2 and hold first-place in the AFC North. Miami, however, finds themselves in last place of...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 3 reasons to be optimistic about the future

Amidst one of the most underwhelming Miami Dolphins seasons in recent memory, we take a look at 3 reasons for optimism going forward. Optimism is a hard feeling to come by lately for the Miami Dolphins and their fans. What was supposed to be a breakout 2021 season laden with expectations was essentially over before it ever really got started. After pulling out a close victory in Week 1, the team spiraled to seven straight losses.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins win ugly but still can’t put points on the board

Miami Dolphins fans are celebrating a snap of the seven game winning streak but at the same time, it wasn’t pretty which brings more questions. When the final seconds ticked off of today’s game, Miami won with a 17-9 win over the Texans but it wasn’t pretty. Miami turned the ball over too many times and the offense still couldn’t produce more than 17 points in a game for the 4th time this season. It’s becoming a weekly question regarding play calling and execution.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Miami Dolphins : The week 9 winners and losers

The Dolphins are finally in the win column. It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win, right? And in a season where the Dolphins don’t own their own first round draft pick, it’s not even the usual bittersweet feeling of “well we won, but at what cost?” Let’s just enjoy this win for what it is, the end of a really long skid.
NFL
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa out for Miami Dolphins due to injury, Jacoby Brissett to start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans due to a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand, according to Adam Schefter. In Tagovailoa’s absence, Jacoby Brissett is expected to fill in as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. Tagovailoa was listed as...
NFL
FanSided

The five players that the Miami Dolphins should be building around

The Miami Dolphins have, in recent years, extended players that probably shouldn’t have been but there are players that should be cornerstones for this team’s future. Xavien Howard was the highest paid corner back only two seasons ago but when the Dolphins made Byron Jones the highest paid CB, Howard took offense to that. So much so he threatened to hold out, then held out as long as he could, likely faked or at least over emphasized an injury, demanded a trade, threatened to quit, and got more money to make the highest paid CB on the Dolphins roster.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy