Throgs Neck community honors veterans with 37th annual Veterans Day Parade

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

The Throgs Neck community came together Sunday to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice with their 37th annual Veterans Day Parade.

After missing last year due to the pandemic, the parade was back and in full swing.

Former service members, both young and old, came out Sunday to enjoy the day alongside many grateful members of the community.

The parade highlighted 10 honorary Grand Marshals, two of whom served in World War II.

Many veterans, who enjoyed the parade, said they felt appreciation - which meant everything.

Parade attendees said that celebrations like the Throgs Neck Veterans Day Parade are needed now more than ever.

