The crypto market cap has seen a new record as BTC and ETH charted ATHs. Cardano has surged by 12% in the past 24 hours. It took bitcoin less than three weeks to break its own ATH of $67,000 and set a new one at nearly $69,000. Ethereum followed suit and painted a new record as well, while Cardano has gained the most from the larger-cap alts with a 12% surge.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO