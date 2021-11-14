ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Grass roots organization Bronx Film 48 seeks community support for outdoor film festival

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFERy_0cwdAqac00

Bronx Film 48 is a group of four individuals with big plans to elevate the film industry in the Bronx and put together an outdoor film festival with multiple events in 2022.

The individuals are looking to raise $20,000 to hold the festival, which they feel would be a huge deal for the Bronx community.  So far, the group has raised $3,000, but they say they need the community's help to reach their goal.

Bronx Film 48 intends for the film screenings to be held at local parks, rooftops and drive-in parking lots.

Currently, they say that there are few resources for filmmakers in the Bronx. Often, they must travel to Brooklyn to view screenings and meet other creators.

Their goal is to expand the cinema scene into the Bronx and attract talented local filmmakers. They also want to be able to showcase the Bronx in a positive light.

"We want to showcase films from the Bronx with Bronx residents, and we want to create opportunities where Bronx residents can go to celebrate and watch and support," said Edwin Torres, the co-founder of the organization.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Film Industry#Grass Roots#Bronx Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
News 12

News 12

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy