Harry Souttar: Stoke City centre-back out for rest of season with knee injury

Aston Villa have introduced new head coach Steven Gerrard to the media before his first game in charge on Saturday at home against Brighton.Former Rangers boss Gerrard, 41, faces a tough task as Villa sit 16th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone, after five straight defeats.Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues covered in the former England and Liverpool captain’s first press conference.Why quit Rangers after Scottish title triumph?Gerrard said he left Ibrox with a “heavy heart” but with his “head held high” after last season guiding Rangers to Premiership glory for...
