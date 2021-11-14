Harry Souttar: Stoke City centre-back out for rest of season with knee injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club “demand more” from joint top-goalscorer and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The Gunners come out of the international break fifth in the table after embarking on an impressive eight-match unbeaten league run following the 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City in August.It has coincided with Aubameyang’s current form; the forward has scored three goals in his last six matches including against local rivals Tottenham, and Arteta has urged him to continue in the same manner.“He’s getting in a great position, he’s having chances and things will happen there,” the Spaniard said.“Again he has already scored quite...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO