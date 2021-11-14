ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Harry Souttar: Stoke City centre-back out for rest of season with knee injury

By BBC
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoke City centre-back Harry Souttar will miss the rest of the Championship season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury playing for Australia....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

West Brom defender Kean Bryan ruled out for the season with knee injury

Albion defender Kean Bryan has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in the win over Hull City. Bryan was forced off in the first half of the clash with Hull, and after a scan it has been confirmed that the former Sheffield United man will require surgery, ruling him out of the remainder of this campaign. The 25-year-old only joined Albion in September, having left the Blades at the end of his contract last season.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Concern over injured Harry Souttar as Socceroos’ attention turns to China

The Socceroos are bracing for the long-term loss of Harry Souttar, who sustained a potentially serious knee injury in Thursday night’s heated draw with Saudi Arabia. The centre-back was stretchered off the field at Sydney’s Commbank Stadium late in the second half of the World Cup qualifying stalemate after falling awkwardly while defending Australia’s penalty area amid a Saudi onslaught.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Van Bronckhorst, Gattuso, Souttar, Middlesbrough, Stoke, McInnes, St Johnstone, Crawford, Fraser, Newcastle

Former Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the Ibrox club's top choice to replace Steven Gerrard as manager after the Englishman's departure for Aston Villa. (Scottish Sun) Frontrunner Giovanni van Bronckhorst is ready and willing to become the new Rangers manager, with the former Feyenoord head coach having already been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Souttar
Reuters

Souttar injury blow for Australia

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia are highly likely to be without Harry Souttar for next week's World Cup qualifier against China in Sharjah after the defender was carried off the pitch on a stretcher during Thursday's 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. The Stoke City centre half, born in Scotland...
RUGBY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes D Conor Timmins out rest of season after knee surgery

The Arizona Coyotes announced that defenseman Conor Timmins underwent successful knee surgery and, as previously reported, will not return this season. The team also announced that prospect Liam Kirk had knee surgery and will also not play again this season. Timmins, 23, just can’t catch a break when it comes...
NHL
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoke City#Centre Back#City Centre#England
The Independent

Ibrox exit, Liverpool link and Villa aims – Steven Gerrard addresses key issues

Aston Villa have introduced new head coach Steven Gerrard to the media before his first game in charge on Saturday at home against Brighton.Former Rangers boss Gerrard, 41, faces a tough task as Villa sit 16th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone, after five straight defeats.Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues covered in the former England and Liverpool captain’s first press conference.Why quit Rangers after Scottish title triumph?Gerrard said he left Ibrox with a “heavy heart” but with his “head held high” after last season guiding Rangers to Premiership glory for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta hails Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form but demands he keeps going

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club “demand more” from joint top-goalscorer and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The Gunners come out of the international break fifth in the table after embarking on an impressive eight-match unbeaten league run following the 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City in August.It has coincided with Aubameyang’s current form; the forward has scored three goals in his last six matches including against local rivals Tottenham, and Arteta has urged him to continue in the same manner.“He’s getting in a great position, he’s having chances and things will happen there,” the Spaniard said.“Again he has already scored quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives Romelu Lukaku injury update

Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday and remains a long shot to return to action next week.Boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to rush back the talismanic Belgium striker, who continues to battle an ankle problem.Chelsea will also be without Mateo Kovacic at the King Power Stadium, though Timo Werner Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount are all in line to feature.Lukaku has not played since hobbling out of Chelsea’s 4-0 home win over Malmo on October 20, and remains a doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus.“Romelu is very close to team training,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pep Guardiola wants more from Joao Cancelo despite strong start to season

Pep Guardiola will continue to demand more from Joao Cancelo despite the full-back’s excellent start to the Premier League season.The Portuguese has shone in the left-back slot, with his movements forward and into midfield adding a dimension to the champions’ play that few rivals can match.The 27-year-old former Juventus defender was signed primarily as a right-back in 2019 but showed his ability to play on the opposite flank on a number of occasions last season.This term, due to a lack of options, playing on the left has been a necessity and, with Kyle Walker holding down the spot on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy