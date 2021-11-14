ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities begin identifying Michigan plane crash victims

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
The victims of a deadly plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there.

The plane crashed Saturday afternoon west of Mackinaw City, killing four of five people on board. Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue, a Gaylord real estate agent.

He says Perdue's 11-year-old daughter was injured in the crash. Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island to open a winery. Authorities haven't identified the pilot, who was also killed.

According to Spectrum Health, the 11-year-old is in fair condition.

