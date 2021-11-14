What you need to know about Adele’s CBS television special

Adele will highlight the upcoming release of her fourth studio album with a two-hour television event tonight.

On Sunday (November 14), Adele One Night Only will air on CBS from 8:30pm to 10:30pm ET.

The artist will perform a selection of her hits and new music.

She will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her life and the stories behind her new songs.

“I invite you to join me for one night only,” Adele said in a preview of the event.

The concert was filmed at the picturesque Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles before the release of her album 30 on November 19.

She noted that she “chose to do this sort of comeback” with the new album to celebrate how “special” the journey was in making it.

Tyler Perry, Lizzo and James Corden were among the celebrities who attended the show.

Adele told Winfrey what fans could expect to witness.

“It will look really elegant, and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes and like stand-up. A sort of whiplash for them,” Adele said.

It’s safe to assume that people are prepared to experience all of their feelings.

The two-hour special will air on CBS and is available for streaming online on Paramount+. Broadcast details for the UK have yet to be released.

Adele is also set to perform an exclusive ITV special titled An Audience with Adele on November 21.