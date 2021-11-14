ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What you need to know about Adele’s CBS television special

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fhhx_0cwdAOJc00

Adele will highlight the upcoming release of her fourth studio album with a two-hour television event tonight.

On Sunday (November 14), Adele One Night Only will air on CBS from 8:30pm to 10:30pm ET.

The artist will perform a selection of her hits and new music.

She will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her life and the stories behind her new songs.

“I invite you to join me for one night only,” Adele said in a preview of the event.

The concert was filmed at the picturesque Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles before the release of her album 30 on November 19.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She noted that she “chose to do this sort of comeback” with the new album to celebrate how “special” the journey was in making it.

Tyler Perry, Lizzo and James Corden were among the celebrities who attended the show.

Adele told Winfrey what fans could expect to witness.

“It will look really elegant, and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes and like stand-up. A sort of whiplash for them,” Adele said.

It’s safe to assume that people are prepared to experience all of their feelings.

The two-hour special will air on CBS and is available for streaming online on Paramount+. Broadcast details for the UK have yet to be released.

Adele is also set to perform an exclusive ITV special titled An Audience with Adele on November 21.

Comments / 1

Related
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Adele
Person
Lizzo
Person
James Corden
Person
Oprah Winfrey
SheKnows

Everything We Know About Adele's Son Angelo Adkins

If there’s one thing we learned from the Adele One Night Only special on CBS is that Adele loves her son, Angelo Adkins, to the moon and back. The nine-year-old holds a special place in the Grammy winner’s heart, not only because she’s his mother, but because she realized how much his presence in her life saved her. Adele believes that Angelo and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, “were angels” sent to her. Angelo keeps a relatively low profile for a Hollywood kid (just like his mom), so we expect that tradition to continue as Adele makes the press rounds to support her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

An Audience with Adele: Stormzy and Emma Watson cheer on singer in first trailer for concert special

The first look at ITV’s special An Audience with Adele has been released, offering a glimpse of what to expect from the concert special. The exclusive filmed concert will air on 21 November, two days after the singer releases her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30.In the clip, Adele is seen performing songs including “Hello” and her recent single “Easy on Me”. She also interacts with some of the celebrity guests in the audience, including Samuel L Jackson, Stormzy and Emma Watson. In one moment, Stormzy is seen singing along to Adele’s performance of “Someone Like You”. The one-off...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Television Special#Paramount#Itv
tvinsider.com

Adele One Night Only

The singer performs her first new material in six years, and opens up to Oprah Winfey. Who says all the big stars have gone to streaming or premium cable? CBS proudly presents Adele, previewing her long-awaited new album and belting classics including the Oscar-winning “Skyfall” from the scenic Griffith Observatory in L.A. during a two-hour concert special. Included in the event is an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the superstar opens up about her career, divorce, motherhood, weight loss and more. Hey, if Oprah is good enough for Harry and Meghan, why not music royalty?
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals Very Special Audience Member At LA Concert: 'Never Been So Nervous'

Adele has revealed the most important guest at her top secret, star-studded Los Angeles concert last month: her 9-year-old son Angelo. “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” the British singer tweeted Sunday, hours before the concert special and sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, “Adele: One Night Only,” was set to air on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Who is Adele’s New Boyfriend? All About Sports Agent Rich Paul and the 30 Singer's "Exhausting" Divorce

Adele is making a comeback—and not just in her professional life, but her private life, too. After a divorce and a pandemic, the Grammy-winning singer is releasing her first album in six years, 30, on Friday, Nov.19 . And in her first interviews in five years, she confirmed she does have a new love in her life: sports agent Rich Paul. “Yes, we’re together,” she told British Vogue in an October 2021 profile. “We’re very happy.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey shares ‘fun’ moment she met Adele ‘for first time ever’ ahead of One Night Only interview

Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Performance Shines Light On Black Love With Epic Proposal Assist

During the CBS special Adele One Night Only on Sunday, the 15-time Grammy-winning singer returned to the stage for the first time in more than four years for a concert in front of some of her famous friends, and also sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview discussing topics from her weight loss to her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele: What is the meaning behind her Saturn tattoo?

Adele’s two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey included several visual references to Saturn.The singer, who has the planet tattooed on her arm, also wore Saturn earrings during her performance at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.The TV special, which had been pre-recorded, aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The broadcast alternated between Adele’s concert performance (during which she sang both new songs and classics) and parts of her conversation with Winfrey.Her Saturn tattoo received some attention on social media, with some wondering what special meaning the planet holds for her.Adele broached the topic in a recent...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Oprah customized her garden to match her outfit during Adele interview

Every rose has its thorn. When Oprah Winfrey sat down to interview Adele in her rose garden for the “Easy on Me” singer’s CBS concert special Sunday, the stars looked perfectly coordinated in white suits. But the 67-year-old media mogul’s outfit was all thanks to a last-minute style switch –...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce

Adele opened up about her realization that she wanted a divorce. In her intimate interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about her decision to get divorced from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and how she reflected on the experience in her upcoming album, 30. The pop star also got candid about her thoughts on marriage and the nuclear family.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey reveals why Adele agreed to televised CBS interview

Oprah Winfrey has revealed the reason why Adele wanted to be interviewed by her on television.The host and philanthropist conducted a sit-down interview with the British singer for a CBS special titled One Night Only, which aired in the US on Sunday (14 November). It’s the second major interview Winfrey has participated in this year, after she spoke with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March.Now, ahead of Adele’s comeback album, titled 30, Winfrey met with Adele to find out exactly why she had agreed to the interview,In a post sharing a video of the pair meeting “for the...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How to watch Adele's 2-hour CBS special

CBS has offered up a first look at their "Adele One Night Only" special. On Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, you can watch Adele sing a selection of her hits and chat with Oprah Winfrey about her life and the stories behind her new music. "I invite you to...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Adele gets candid about divorce: ‘It devastated me'

Adele married longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki in 2018, but after sharing nine years and one child together, the couple announced that they were going their separate ways the following year. The news shocked the pop star’s fans. But as the “Easy on Me” singer revealed in a recent interview in...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Indy100

122K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy