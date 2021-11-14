Driver hit, killed after breaking down on Killeen highway

Killeen police are investigating a deadly crash on State Highway 195.

Officers were dispatched to the crash around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 16900 block of State Highway 195.

They found the body of Brandon William Cepeda, 24, lying in the center median.

Police believe Cepeda’s car broke down and that he was standing outside it when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.