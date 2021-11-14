ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Driver hit, killed after breaking down on Killeen highway

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0cwdAMYA00

Killeen police are investigating a deadly crash on State Highway 195.

Officers were dispatched to the crash around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 16900 block of State Highway 195.

They found the body of Brandon William Cepeda, 24, lying in the center median.

Police believe Cepeda’s car broke down and that he was standing outside it when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, TX
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Breaking Down#Police#Hyundai#White Hospital
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Somerville High School senior killed by train

Tragedy befell the community of Somerville Friday morning when a train struck and killed a high school senior. Police believe the teen driver may have tried to cross the tracks while the barriers were still down, possibly not realizing a train was coming or misjudging the speed of the train.
SOMERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy