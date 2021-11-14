ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

LVMPD: Donuts, reckless driving on Vegas Strip 'unacceptable'

By KTNV Staff
 6 days ago
Ahead of another expected busy weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warned reckless drivers their antics will not be tolerated.

Thursday, LVMPD Capt. Dori Keen shared a video of a limo driver doing donuts and driving in reverse on the Vegas Strip and being arrested soon after.

"Donuts on the Vegas Strip (limo or no limo) are simply unacceptable," Keen wrote in a video posted to TikTok. "So is driving in reverse!"

Keen warned anyone who might try this "reckless nonsense": "We'll find you, hold you accountable, and you guessed it... tow your limo!"

He noted that, while rare, such reckless driving incidents do happen, which is why the department made sure vehicle barriers were erected on the Strip.

Community Policy