Dekalb County, AL

DeKalb County earns almost $500K in grants for emergency response equipment

By Zach Hester
 6 days ago

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Emergency response agencies in DeKalb County could soon see a major upgrade to the technologies that help them save lives every day.

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the county was awarded grants worth almost $500,000 toward the purchase of new equipment, which Sheriff Welden says hasn’t been updated since the 1970s.

“We have made great strides in bolstering up our 1970s technology,” Welden said. “Most is no longer serviceable, due to the parts no longer being produced. We pray every day that we don’t get a lightning strike.”

Welden stated that the county has tried many fixes, including buying secondhand equipment.

“We have a responsibility to leave the next generation of emergency responders with a better system than we have been left with,” Welden said. “With the support of the county commission, we can achieve these goals and be a true leader in the state.”

The statement said Motorola would provide the new state-of-the-art systems that would allow agencies across the county to coordinate responses together.

