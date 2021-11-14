Eastwood residents fight developer over plan to build 200 homes on former golf course

Jen Augustine, left, Dave Augustine, left center, Tom Allen, right center, and Mary Allen, right, attend the Eastwood community rally Saturday to prevent a developer from building about 200 homes on the community's former golf course near Orlando. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Teed-off residents of Eastwood in east Orange won a hard-fought battle a year ago when county commissioners sided with them and rejected an Orlando real-estate developer’s plan to build 200 houses on the community’s defunct golf course and driving range.

Despite the victory, residents have kept fighting, often appearing at commission meetings wearing red “Save Eastwood” T-shirts to plead with commissioners to stand firm on the slim 4-3 decision because lawyers for Benge Development Corp. are fighting to overturn the board’s ruling.

Commissioners are set to decide Tuesday whether to change the decision or risk a developers’ claim that could cost taxpayers $17 million.

According to a memo from county lawyers, the developer and Eastwood Golf Club LLC — listed owner of the 278-acre golf course that shut down Aug. 31, 2020 — claim the board’s refusal to green-light plans for new homes has “inordinately burdened a vested right” to build on the golf property, allegedly reducing its value.

County lawyers have recommended the board not change its ruling, promising to “vigorously contest” any legal action developers take.

If commissioners hold the line, the developers plan to sue for compensation under Florida law, the Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act of 1995, which allows landowners to seek damages if they can prove that a government action unfairly affected their property.

The law is named for Harris , a farmer and former state legislator from Highlands County.

Regarded as an advocate of private-property rights, he died in 2019 at age 99.

The Eastwood developers’ claim of $17 million was calculated by real-estate appraisers Calhoun, Dreggors & Associates of Orlando to be the difference in market value of the golf course property as a result of the board’s decision to deny a change in land use from golf course to single-family homes.

Eastwood dates back about three decades when county commissioners approved the original land-use plan for 2,320 homes in 1993.

But only 2,016 were built.

Benge Corp. has insisted it has “vested rights” for the remaining 304 residential units, but offered in its recent plans to build fewer.

Eastwood residents don’t want any more houses.

About a year ago, after more than an hour of public appeals by dozens of Eastwood residents, commissioners turned down Benge’s request for a newly proposed “phase 3″ of residential construction in the community, located about 15 miles east of downtown Orlando.

“They claim building entitlements from 30 years ago,” said Sarah Gonder, who has helped rally her Eastwood neighbors. ”It’s ridiculous.”

Residents have opposed the proposed new development citing a slew of reasons including flooding issues, school crowding and traffic.

County attorneys have asked the board to let them send a formal settlement offer to the developers of “no change” to last year’s decision.

The issue is scheduled Tuesday as part of the board’s “consent agenda,” a group of items commissioners generally approve together without discussion. Individuals can speak about consent issues during a public-comment period when speakers are generally limited to two or three minutes.

Gonder said 200 people signed up to address the board. She said she has a bus to take some to the meeting which begins at 1:30 p.m.

“But we know this isn’t the end,” Gonder said, referring to court challenges by the developers that will likely continue.

Lawyers on all sides think they have winning cases.

“I know this is not a popular project,” said Hal Kantor of the Lowndes law firm, which represents the developers. “But that’s not the issue.”

Kantor said the developers’ plan as submitted was consistent with the county comprehensive land-use plan and compatible with existing zoning. He pointed out the county’s development review committee, an advisory board, unanimously recommended approval.

But land-use attorney Brent Spain, recently hired by the Eastwood Community Association, said the developers’ claims under the Bert Harris Act would be “legally deficient and without merit.” He declined to explain his opinion.

