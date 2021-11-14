De Blasio: 'no decision' yet on eliminating zoned high school policy

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday pushed back on reports that the city will be eliminating a policy that guarantees students a seat at a high school near their home.

The New York Post on Saturday reported that the city was ready to nix the policy for the 2022 school year, ending geographical guarantees at 22 large high schools primarily in the outer boroughs.

De Blasio told 1010 WINS on Sunday that no decision had been finalized. Though the process will ultimately tall to Mayor-elect Eric Adams. Critics complained to the Post that the de Blasio administration had largely left parents and school officials out of the loop on the policy as the next school year approaches.

“We’re trying to figure out the right way to make sure everyone has opportunity — but no decision has been made,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio has spoken about ensuring that school zoning restrictions don’t block out strong students from attending highly regarded schools outside of their geographic zone.

“Last year, there were certain types of borough zones that didn’t make sense,” de Blasio said. “That thing, we’ve looked at. But no further decisions have been made.”