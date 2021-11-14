Newburgh Brewing Company Brings Back Popular Collector Ornament For 2021

North Park’s Original 40 Brewing Company is celebrating a week dedicated to beer with three new imperial pastry stouts, as well as limited-edition, collectable glassware, and three different Brewers Board pairings to accompany the new stouts. Each clocking in at 12.1% ABV, stouts include their original Unique Physique, as well as variations such as Unique Physique with Coconut, Vanilla and Coffee, and Unique Physique with Mexican Chocolate, Cocoa, Vanilla and Spices. Boards include Wild Boar Sausage, curated to include three artisan cheeses, fruit, house-made escabeche (Mexican-style pickled spicy vegetables) and baguette, as well as the Vegan Brewers Board, complete with vegan sausage, vegan cheese, fruit, house-made escabeche (Mexican style pickled spicy vegetables) and baguette.
