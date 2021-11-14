ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh Brewing Company Brings Back Popular Collector Ornament For 2021

By Val
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's face it, the 2020 holiday season was probably the strangest that most of us have experienced in our lifetime, right? Most of our holiday shopping was done online, we spent Thanksgiving dinner with a laptop on the table zooming with family and friends, life was weird. We did,...

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
grmag.com

Founders brings back Frootwood

Founders Brewing Company is rereleasing its barrel-aged cherry ale Frootwood in January. Last released as part of the Grand Rapids brewery’s Mothership series in 2020, Frootwood is a light-bodied cherry ale aged in barrels that previously held bourbon and maple syrup. “The barrel-aged beer developed an impassioned following after its...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Restaurants
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Lifestyle
Newburgh, NY
Food & Drinks
sandiegofoodfinds.com

Original 40 Brewing Company

North Park’s Original 40 Brewing Company is celebrating a week dedicated to beer with three new imperial pastry stouts, as well as limited-edition, collectable glassware, and three different Brewers Board pairings to accompany the new stouts. Each clocking in at 12.1% ABV, stouts include their original Unique Physique, as well as variations such as Unique Physique with Coconut, Vanilla and Coffee, and Unique Physique with Mexican Chocolate, Cocoa, Vanilla and Spices. Boards include Wild Boar Sausage, curated to include three artisan cheeses, fruit, house-made escabeche (Mexican-style pickled spicy vegetables) and baguette, as well as the Vegan Brewers Board, complete with vegan sausage, vegan cheese, fruit, house-made escabeche (Mexican style pickled spicy vegetables) and baguette.
DRINKS
Highway 98.9

Great Raft Brewing Brings Back Their Barksdale Bubble Beer

If there's one thing I love, it's beer. And if there's two things I love, it's beer and talking about the Barksdale Bubble. That's why I'm super excited to announce that one of my favorite local breweries is bringing back their ultra-popular Barksdale Bubble IPA. You may remember last year...
DRINKS
washingtonbeerblog.com

A new, very popular holiday tradition from Reuben’s Brews

At first, when I heard about this and other offerings like it, I wondered about the novelty of the concept. Sure, the idea of a beer version of an Advent Calendar was kind of cute and catchy, but would the beer-loving public actually buy into it? Part of me said, “Bah humbug!” Like old Ebenezer, my heart has warmed to the idea.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Christmas Ornaments#Christmas Trees#Food Drink#Vintage Ornaments
WKRG

Double Feature At Fairhope Brewing Company Tomorrow Night!

The Fairhope Brewing Company, in Support of the Fairhope Film Festival, presents: A Double feature/evening with actor/writer/producer/director Greg Sestero, survivor of THE ROOM and author of the bestselling book, THE DISASTER ARTIST! This free event will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, November 10th starting at 7pm at the Fairhope Brewing Company.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Brewbound.com

Montauk Brewing Company to Release On The Horizon 2021-2022 Double IPA

MONTAUK, New York – Last year, Montauk Brewing Company brewed a beer called On The Horizon IPA as a way to look back over the prior year, take it all in, and then look out at the exciting road ahead of them. On The Horizon will continue each year to commemorate the year’s transition. On December 23rd, Montauk will release On The Horizon 2021 – 2022 Double IPA to check in at 7.8% ABV and will be brewed with Citra and Cashmere giving it notes of lemon, lime and citrus with herbal aromas. Stock up on this LTO release and celebrate with Montauk as one year ends and the next comes roaring in!
MONTAUK, NY
Mashed

El Pollo Loco Is Bringing Back These Popular Items Just For The Holidays

A big part of the holiday season is centered on food, from the Thanksgiving turkey to baking batches of Christmas cookies. Plus, plenty of fast-food restaurants and other brands take this opportunity to bring back popular items, like the sweet potato casserole from Aldi. While a lot of these seasonal products are sweet, if you prefer savory foods, then El Pollo Loco's holiday menu is for you.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
RichmondBizSense

Lamplighter alums brew new coffee company in Scott’s Addition space

A group of former Lamplighter employees has flipped the switch on a new venture at what was their ex-employer’s Scott’s Addition location. Afterglow Coffee Cooperative launched last month at 1719 Summit Ave. after buying Lamplighter Coffee Roasters’ cafe and roasting operations there. Afterglow didn’t disclose the amount for which the...
BUSINESS
edgewaterecho.com

Pints for Meals This Thursday at Barquentine Brewing Company

Join local nonprofit Edgewater Collective at Barquentine Brewing Company this Thursday night, November 18 from 5-8 p.m. and help raise funds to provide Thanksgiving grocery gift cards for 100 area families. A portion of the beer sales Thursday night will go toward the fundraising effort. Community members can also donate online here.
EDGEWATER, CO
wichitabyeb.com

Augustino Brewing Company to vacate current space by mid-November

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Augustino Brewing Company announced they will be ceasing operations at their current location of 756 N. Tyler where they have operated for the past four years. They plan to continue serving beers there until at least November 17 and possibly until November 24....
RESTAURANTS
614now.com

North High Brewing bringing new kitchen and bar to Polaris COhatch location

The COhatch in Polaris is getting some major upgrades. Yesterday, the prolific co-working space announced the addition of nearly 30 new offices, an event space, and a new eatery and taproom to their current Polaris location, at 1554 Polaris Pkwy. Headlining the new 13,000 square-foot addition is a kitchen and...
RESTAURANTS
holtvilletribune.com

Dawgz Brings Bands, Brews to Downtown Calexico

CALEXICO — Five months after beginning to serve the communities of the Imperial Valley, Calexico-based food truck, Dawgz Hot Dogs, was able to celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting by hosting a community event with live music and a beer garden. “We’re celebrating the official grand opening of Dawgz...
CALEXICO, CA
NBC 29 News

Patch Brewing Company holding “Cheers for Charlie” event Sunday

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fundraiser for a central Virginia family will be held at the Patch Brewing Company on Sunday, Nov. 14. On Sept. 10 Charlie Anne Xavier was in an accident while sanding a table which left her with burns over a large portion of her body. She was airlifted to the Virginia Commonwealth University Burn Clinic where she started fighting for her life, with doctors confirming that she suffered third-degree burns over 85% of her body.
GORDONSVILLE, VA
Brewbound.com

Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Limited Release ‘Historic Beer’ Series

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s (AVBC) new “Historic Series” beers offer a rare chance for beer lovers to taste a lineup of unique and hard to find beers that in some cases have never been brewed in the modern world. Available on draft at the AVBC Tap Room in Boonville and at select on-premise locations throughout Northern California, longtime Brewmaster Fal Allen was inspired to produce these rare beers after judging at the Great American Beer Festival.
BOONVILLE, CA
stardem.com

Oliver Brewing Company barrel aged beer earns top honors

ANNAPOLIS — The final round of judging for the 2021 Maryland Craft Beer Competition took place at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival on November 6. In front of thousands of event attendees, Oliver Brewing Company’s Barrel Aged Liquid Luxury was awarded the Competition’s trophy – a silver cup proudly mounted atop a sixth barrel keg – and claimed the top title from more than 270 competition entries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy