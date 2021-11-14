Newburgh Brewing Company Brings Back Popular Collector Ornament For 2021

MONTAUK, New York – Last year, Montauk Brewing Company brewed a beer called On The Horizon IPA as a way to look back over the prior year, take it all in, and then look out at the exciting road ahead of them. On The Horizon will continue each year to commemorate the year’s transition. On December 23rd, Montauk will release On The Horizon 2021 – 2022 Double IPA to check in at 7.8% ABV and will be brewed with Citra and Cashmere giving it notes of lemon, lime and citrus with herbal aromas. Stock up on this LTO release and celebrate with Montauk as one year ends and the next comes roaring in!

MONTAUK, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO