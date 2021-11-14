Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 11/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Idaho remained under crisis standards of care for the 59th day on Sunday. But hospitalizations from COVID-19 stayed on a steep decline, falling by about 24% in the past week.

For the first time in months, the delta-fueled COVID-19 surge took up less than 10% of Idaho’s total hospital capacity.

Serious illness in mostly unvaccinated patients remains a challenge for Idaho’s hospitals. More than 100 of the state’s ICU beds were filled with COVID-19 patients all week, which meant ICU nurses and physicians were still caring for those hard-to-treat patients, on top of the usual ailments and injuries that land people in the ICU.

But the burden on Idaho’s ICUs is less severe than two weeks ago. Coronavirus patients occupied 50% of all the adult ICU beds in the state at the start of November. By this week, they took less than 38%, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen has explained several times in recent weeks that while the COVID-19 surge is waning, hospitals and especially ICUs are still overburdened.

When patients aren’t boarded in the emergency room because there are no open beds upstairs; when nurses don’t have too many patients assigned to them on every shift; when hospitals aren’t making temporary ICUs: then, he has explained, Idaho may be ready to exit crisis standards.

Instead of large hospitals transferring patients to small hospitals, we can return to normal where small hospitals can transfer critical care patients to large hospitals as needed.

– Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, describing one of several signs he looks for to decide when Idaho is ready to exit crisis standards of care, Nov. 12, 2021, on dhwblog.com

The crisis standards declaration does not create Idaho’s hospital crisis; it recognizes the reality and provides a legal and ethical framework that health care providers can follow.

Idaho continues to have among the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . But each day, hundreds of people in the state receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state vaccination data .

“It’s not too late to get the vaccine,” Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told the Sun in a recent interview.

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals for Sunday, Nov. 13 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.) For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

People hospitalized with COVID-19: 325 (previous day: 345) which is 13.9% (previous day: 14.2%) of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is of people hospitalized for all reasons Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 111 (previous day: 115)

Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 4 (previous day: 4)

Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 27 (previous day: 30)

Rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 admissions each day, by age:

Children: 0 (previous day’s rolling average: 0)

Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 0)

20s: 2 (previous: 1)

30s: 4 (previous: 4)

40s: 3 (previous: 3)

50s: 6 (previous: 7)

60s: 10 (previous: 11)

70s: 6 (previous: 7)

80+: 6 (previous: 7)

age unknown: 0 (previous: 0)

Children: Age 18-19: 20s: 30s: 40s: 50s: 60s: 70s: 80+: age unknown: People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 5 (previous day: 4)

Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 26 (previous day: 25)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts.

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

