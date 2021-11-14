ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 11/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKMr1_0cwdA3rc00

Idaho remained under crisis standards of care for the 59th day on Sunday. But hospitalizations from COVID-19 stayed on a steep decline, falling by about 24% in the past week.

For the first time in months, the delta-fueled COVID-19 surge took up less than 10% of Idaho’s total hospital capacity.

Serious illness in mostly unvaccinated patients remains a challenge for Idaho’s hospitals. More than 100 of the state’s ICU beds were filled with COVID-19 patients all week, which meant ICU nurses and physicians were still caring for those hard-to-treat patients, on top of the usual ailments and injuries that land people in the ICU.

But the burden on Idaho’s ICUs is less severe than two weeks ago. Coronavirus patients occupied 50% of all the adult ICU beds in the state at the start of November. By this week, they took less than 38%, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen has explained several times in recent weeks that while the COVID-19 surge is waning, hospitals and especially ICUs are still overburdened.

When patients aren’t boarded in the emergency room because there are no open beds upstairs; when nurses don’t have too many patients assigned to them on every shift; when hospitals aren’t making temporary ICUs: then, he has explained, Idaho may be ready to exit crisis standards.

Instead of large hospitals transferring patients to small hospitals, we can return to normal where small hospitals can transfer critical care patients to large hospitals as needed.

– Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, describing one of several signs he looks for to decide when Idaho is ready to exit crisis standards of care, Nov. 12, 2021, on dhwblog.com

The crisis standards declaration does not create Idaho’s hospital crisis; it recognizes the reality and provides a legal and ethical framework that health care providers can follow.

Idaho continues to have among the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . But each day, hundreds of people in the state receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state vaccination data .

“It’s not too late to get the vaccine,” Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told the Sun in a recent interview.

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals for Sunday, Nov. 13 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.) For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 325 (previous day: 345) which is 13.9% (previous day: 14.2%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 111 (previous day: 115)
  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 4 (previous day: 4)
  • Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 27 (previous day: 30)
  • Rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 admissions each day, by age:
    Children: 0 (previous day’s rolling average: 0)
    Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 0)
    20s: 2 (previous: 1)
    30s: 4 (previous: 4)
    40s: 3 (previous: 3)
    50s: 6 (previous: 7)
    60s: 10 (previous: 11)
    70s: 6 (previous: 7)
    80+: 6 (previous: 7)
    age unknown: 0 (previous: 0)
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 5 (previous day: 4)
  • Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 26 (previous day: 25)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus
Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19
Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates
St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 11/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 9

Peggy Rasberry
6d ago

100 icu beds in all of Idaho, say that again, 100 icu beds in all of idaho.out of 1.78 million as of 2019 that is no where near a crisis. in fact with all the people that have moved to Idaho this year that 100 doesn't even make a ripple.just more fearmongering.

Reply
7
Valerie Morris
6d ago

so, how much of this "crisis of care" is because you have lost staff due to vaccine mandates???

Reply(1)
9
Don't be an idiot
5d ago

Idaho isn't liked because we are not fooled and full of sheep. They can't control us and they don't like that.

Reply
4
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Breakthrough cases get attention. But how many Idaho COVID cases are reinfections?

Idaho’s public health officials know the coronavirus managed to infect 17,099 fully vaccinated Idahoans since May 15. They know 543 of those Idahoans with “breakthrough” cases were hospitalized, and 226 died. How do they know? Public health analysts can cross-reference COVID-19 case records with immunization records and pinpoint when a person was “fully vaccinated” — […] The post Breakthrough cases get attention. But how many Idaho COVID cases are reinfections? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Raúl Labrador launches attorney general campaign, appoints treasurer

Former U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador announced he is running for Idaho attorney general as a Republican and appointed a political treasurer Wednesday afternoon. Other candidates who have appointed a political treasurer include GOP incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, as well as other Republicans Art Macomber and Dennis Boyles. Labrador said in a news release that […] The post Raúl Labrador launches attorney general campaign, appoints treasurer appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature approves joint statement against federal vaccine mandates

The Idaho Legislature has passed a joint memorial that will notify President Joe Biden and his administration that the Legislature strongly opposes vaccine mandates for federal workers and contractors, as well as vaccination and testing requirements for large businesses and health care businesses. Senate Joint Memorial 105 passed on a voice vote in the Senate […] The post Idaho Legislature approves joint statement against federal vaccine mandates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

House passes seven bills aimed at fighting vaccine, masking or testing requirements

Legislative activity picked up Tuesday as the Idaho House of Representatives passed seven bills aimed at fighting COVID-19 rules from the federal government and employers, or providing exemptions from mandates. The Idaho Senate received five of those bills Tuesday afternoon and referred them to the Senate State Affairs Committee but did not act on them […] The post House passes seven bills aimed at fighting vaccine, masking or testing requirements appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

Deaths in Idaho are 20% higher than average, and 2021 is far from over

Since the pandemic began, an estimated 2,851 to 4,516 more Idahoans have died who likely wouldn’t have in pre-pandemic times. The coronavirus disease is now the top killer of Idahoans of Native American, Asian and Hispanic descent. This year, COVID-19 is poised to be the No. 2 killer of Idahoans in their 20s — after […] The post Deaths in Idaho are 20% higher than average, and 2021 is far from over appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

New federal grant will support Idaho’s Hispanic, Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs

After 100 hours of work on the application and support from Idaho’s governor and congressional delegation, the Idaho Hispanic Foundation became one of 11 recipients of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program grants, which will provide funding for seven organizations focused on supporting Hispanic, Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs across Idaho. Diane Bevan, […] The post New federal grant will support Idaho’s Hispanic, Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WASHINGTON, DC
Idaho Capital Sun

Curious about the relationship between delta COVID-19 and Idaho vaccinations? Check out these maps

The coronavirus thrives in communities with low immunity. During summer and fall, the fast-spreading delta variant invaded Idaho and tore through pockets of the state that have low vaccination rates. The Idaho Capital Sun mapped and analyzed COVID-19 data at the county and ZIP code levels, using data from the Idaho Division of Public Health […] The post Curious about the relationship between delta COVID-19 and Idaho vaccinations? Check out these maps appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icus#Covid 19#Icu#Idaho Health And Welfare
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s four-year schools will follow vaccine mandate — at least for now

Idaho’s four-year schools will follow vaccine mandate — at least for now Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 2, 2021 Some college and university employees and students could need to get COVID-19 vaccines in the next few weeks, while the state goes to federal court to challenge a Biden administration vaccine mandate. The State Board […] The post Idaho’s four-year schools will follow vaccine mandate — at least for now appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light

WASHINGTON — Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country.  Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers, so […] The post Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Tuesday recommended authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a decision that means as soon as next week everyone in the U.S. over age 5 is expected to be eligible for a shot. The vote by the Food and Drug Administration panel, with 17 […] The post FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

Nope, the economic world isn’t going to hell in a basket for Idaho

Lo and behold, the Idaho economy isn’t going anywhere except up and to the bank. Whiners and complainers want you to think all we need to do is “drain the swamp” in Boise and things will be sunrise and roses. But the real numbers show Idaho is already doing fine on the economic front. Almost […] The post Nope, the economic world isn’t going to hell in a basket for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Idaho Capital Sun

Analysis: Vaccine mandates could come to Idaho college campuses. Here’s how.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 27, 2021 On April 7, Gov. Brad Little attempted to build a firewall against COVID-19 vaccine mandates — banning all state agencies from requiring so-called “vaccine passports.” That firewall could crumble, at least on the state’s college campuses. On Sept. 9, President Biden issued an executive order that appears […] The post Analysis: Vaccine mandates could come to Idaho college campuses. Here’s how. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Wildfire responders urge Congress to improve disaster aid process for at-risk communities

WASHINGTON —  The federal government should re-examine its emergency response systems to better assist communities at risk from the growing threats of wildfire, state and local wildfire responders told members of Congress on Tuesday. Wildfires across the United States have become larger, more intense and longer-lasting this century in part due to changes in the […] The post Wildfire responders urge Congress to improve disaster aid process for at-risk communities appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Dispatches from Idaho’s front lines: ‘I just never really thought I’d ever see this.’

Editor’s note: This is the fourth story in a series from the Idaho Capital Sun on what the Gem State’s health care workers are experiencing as they battle the latest surge of coronavirus in Idaho. Visit bitly.com/COVID-dispatch-1 or bitly.com/COVID-dispatch-2 or bitly.com/COVID-dispatch-3 for previous installments. Carol Clark finished nursing school and began her career in the […] The post Dispatches from Idaho’s front lines: ‘I just never really thought I’d ever see this.’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

National school boards group apologizes for requesting probe of threats against local officials

WASHINGTON — The National School Boards Association is walking back its letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal help for school board members who have been harassed and threatened over masking requirements and discussions of race in public schools. The shift came after Republican members of Congress led by Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley raised […] The post National school boards group apologizes for requesting probe of threats against local officials appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
EDUCATION
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

959
Followers
689
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy