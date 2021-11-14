ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Newton gets Panthers on board vs Cards in Carolina return

By Sarah Valenzuela, New York Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Cam Newton didn’t start for the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

When he was put into the game, early in the first quarter, he made sure his presence would be known. And as soon as he got hold of the ball on 2nd & Goal, he ran up towards the front left pylon, shoving away Cardinals linebackers Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons along the way, stumbling into the endzone for the Panthers’ first touchdown of the game.

After scoring, he got up and continued to walk towards the back of the endzone at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and took off his helmet.

“I’m back! I’m back,” the veteran QB screamed to the masses.

He was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for that move, but 15 yards would become mere chump change for Newton in his first NFL action since his short stint with the New England Patriots — which resulted in him getting cut before the start of this season and re-signing with the Panthers three days ago.

The team tweeted after Newton’s touchdown that he moved into second in franchise history in scrimmage TDs (59).

Newton ended up taking turns with Panthers’ backup P.J. Walker, the QB Carolina named the starter for the game earlier in the week after Sam Darnold went down with a shoulder fracture.

In the second quarter, Newton was put in on 1st & Goal and completed a short pass to receiver Robby Anderson for the Panthers’ second touchdown of the game.

With his help, the Panthers were able to take a 23-0 lead into the half.

