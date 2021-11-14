Review: Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh Makes His Best, Most Personal Film Yet in Belfast

Filmmaker Wes Anderson, with 10 feature films to his name (his 11th is in production), has become such a known quantity that those keeping track of these things know relatively what to expect when heading into one of his films. The aesthetic is so defined there are entire Instagram accounts dedicated to highlighting this signature look and feel out in the real world (it’s a great account! They’ve even featured Chicago’s own Music Box Theatre!). With this 10th feature, The French Dispatch, Anderson seems to be in on the joke more than ever, leaning solidly into his own quirkiness and delivering a charming, star-studded affair in the form of vignettes told by journalists at an English-language magazine based in Ennuie-sur-Blasé, France (oh so clever!), dispatching the town’s events and history back to small-town Kansas. Faces quite familiar to the Anderson-verse pop in and out, many only on screen for moments but just as welcome as ever, as if in celebration of this little corner of the cinematic world he’s etched out for himself. And what’s more, Anderson (who wrote the screenplay, with Roman Coppola and Hugo Guinness sharing “story by” credit) strikes a commendable balance between comedy and drama, infusing the proceedings with just the right amount of emotional weight, bookended as it is by a loss felt by the entire staff at The Dispatch.

