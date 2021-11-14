Review: Actor Rebecca Hall Shifts to Directing for Moving, Gorgeously Filmed Passing

Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut has been over a decade in the making. Passing, a sublime adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name, sensitively explores the intricate layers of racial identity and the ways in which it can, at times, be moulded and manipulated – a topic very close to home for Hall. “I read the book 13 years ago and I immediately opened my laptop and started writing an adaptation because I was very, very moved by it,” she tells AnOther. Born to biracial American opera singer Maria Ewing and English theatre director Peter Hall, the story brought light to an unspoken truth within Hall’s own family: her paternal grandfather was a light-skinned Black man who lived his life passing as white. “[The book] gave me an awful lot personally, because I was aware at the time that there were perhaps some hidden mysteries around the racial identity of my mother and her father, but I didn’t have any language for it.”

