ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Actor Rebecca Hall Shifts to Directing for Moving, Gorgeously Filmed Passing

By Lisa Trifone
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarking actor Rebecca Hall’s filmmaking debut (Christine, Vicky Christina Barcelona, The Prestige), Passing is a nuanced rumination on colorism, friendship, marriage and the expectations put on ourselves and projected onto others. Based on the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, Hall arrived at the story nearly 15 years ago when the book...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
MOVIES
anothermag.com

Rebecca Hall on Race, Authenticity and her Captivating New Drama, Passing

Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut has been over a decade in the making. Passing, a sublime adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name, sensitively explores the intricate layers of racial identity and the ways in which it can, at times, be moulded and manipulated – a topic very close to home for Hall. “I read the book 13 years ago and I immediately opened my laptop and started writing an adaptation because I was very, very moved by it,” she tells AnOther. Born to biracial American opera singer Maria Ewing and English theatre director Peter Hall, the story brought light to an unspoken truth within Hall’s own family: her paternal grandfather was a light-skinned Black man who lived his life passing as white. “[The book] gave me an awful lot personally, because I was aware at the time that there were perhaps some hidden mysteries around the racial identity of my mother and her father, but I didn’t have any language for it.”
MOVIES
WBUR

For writer-director Rebecca Hall, 'Passing' was a deeply personal project

The new film “Passing” looks at an age-old issue in the Black community: lighter-skinned Black people “passing” in society as white. Tessa Thompson plays Irene, or “Reeni,” who identifies as Black and lives in Harlem in the 1920s. Reeni runs into an old friend named Claire at a restaurant but doesn’t recognize her at first. Clare, who is played by Ruth Negga, is pretending to be white yet dearly wants to start up their friendship again.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Skarsgard
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
John
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Nella Larsen
Person
André Holland
Person
Rebecca Hall
KQED

In Rebecca Hall's 'Passing,' People Aren't Always Who They Seem

I hadn't thought of this in years, but when I screened Passing, the new Netflix movie adaptation of Nella Larsen's classic book, a long-buried memory floated to the surface. It was the late '60s. I was a teen, attending a garden wedding of a close family friend. After the meal and the cake-cutting, the bride's aunt started to chat as we watched the couple float across the floor for their first dance. Suddenly she turned to me and blurted: "If you would stop wearing your hair that way (like many people my age, I had an Afro), you could do what I do in New York, and just pass!"
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Five Articles In Praise of Rebecca Hall's Directorial Debut, Passing

Rebecca Hall's directorial debut, "Passing," premiered this past Wednesday, November 10th, on Netflix. Hall's cinematic interpretation is powerful and exquisite, especially the outstanding performances of Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.(See review by Odie Henderson at Rogerebert.com). In honor of its streaming release, I have compiled various articles about the picture in this special edition of Thumbnails. It's the sort of film you are guaranteed to want to discuss afterwards, and these articles will provide you with a great deal of food for thought. It is one of the few films in the industry partially financed by a group of African-Americans and Asian-Americans who bonded over their philosophical commitment to getting the film made. I am a member of that group, and joined as a financier and executive producer with Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker's Significant Productions. Also see my essay "The Freedom To Pass." — Chaz Ebert.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Interview: Martha Plimpton on Making Mass, the Rhythm of the Script, and Midwestern Pragmatism

We continue a series of interviews for one of the most talked about films of this year’s Sundance Film Festival: the writing/directing debut of actor Fran Kranz, Mass. The film thoughtfully examines the journey of two sets of parents whose children were directly involved in a high school shooting. Reed Birney and Ann Dowd play the parents of the young shooter, while Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton play the grieving parents of one of the boy’s victims.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Black Boys#Black Americans
fangirlish.com

‘Passing’ Movie Review: A Film About More Than Racial Identity

Netflix film ‘Passing’ directed by Rebecca Hall and based on the book by Nella Larsen deals with a taboo subject that is still relevant even today in 2021. The term “Passing” which we previously talked about when the films trailer released, is known in the Black community as the practice in which light-skinned African Americans choose to present themselves as white. Whether it was a conscious choice or an unconscious one, passing is something that has been going on for decades.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “DEAD AND BEAUTIFUL” is an Apt Title for a Gorgeous, but Lifeless Film

Horror has no shortage of films about beautiful vampires. These seductive but deadly creatures of the night have been the subject of horrifying movies dating all the way back to the genre’s birth. Hitting the concept squarely on the nose is David Verbeek’s DEAD AND BEAUTIFUL, the latest entry in this long tradition. The story of a group of ultra-rich twenty-somethings who wake up after a night of partying with fangs attempts to connect the concept of vampirism with extravagant wealth and the power that comes from unquestioned privilege. Written and directed by Verbeek, DEAD AND BEAUTIFUL is a stylish thriller that succeeds mostly due to its opulent visual design and a stunningly beautiful cast. But as the title implies, the film ultimately feels rather shallow, approaching interesting themes, but never fully investigating them. While gorgeous, it’s essentially as lifeless as the vampires it depicts.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: In The Souvenir Part II, Filmmaker Joanna Hogg Revisits Themes of Memory, Art and the Intersection of the Two

The strange and often heartbreaking autobiographical journey of 2019’s The Souvenir continues with writer/director Joanna Hogg’s more empowering sequel The Souvenir Part II, which follows the filmmaker’s stand-in Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne). Julie is still reeling from the death of drug-addict boyfriend Anthony in the last film, a story that was more about the manipulative nature of Anthony’s love for her, something she has only really recognized and acknowledged since his passing. Julie has decided to channel her grief and newfound wisdom into her graduation thesis film, which we get a sense of, blending the fantasy and reality whirlwind that she experiences in her relationship with Anthony. But there are many obstacles (both financial and creative) that she must get through before the project can really take shape.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Haunting, Heartbreaking Spencer is a Force of Filmmaking, Acting Talent on Screen

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín is one of the most compelling artists currently working in the medium. His career is grounded in social and political commentary, from 2012’s No, about an ad exec navigating a campaign to defeat Pinochet, to 2015’s The Club, about a group of priests exiled from the church for their abuse of children, to this year’s Ema, about a woman who lacks every instinct possible to be a mother yet wants that experience more than anything. In 2016, Larraín transitioned to English-language scripts with the woefully underrated Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as the famed presidential widow. Now, he tackles another famous woman’s story in Spencer, a pulsing, heartbreaking account of a weekend in the life of Princess Diana (played by a breathtaking Kristen Stewart) as her marriage crumbles around her and life in the royal family becomes nearly too suffocating to bear.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Romesentinel.com

‘Eternals’ an enjoyable, gorgeously-shot film

What do you get when you mix a Marvel superhero movie with an Oscar-winning, indie film director? You get “Eternals,” a contemplative and gorgeously-shot film that is no less enjoyable than any of Marvel’s other fan-favorites. “Eternals” has become infamous as being the only Marvel superhero movie with a “rotten”...
MOVIES
UV Cavalier Daily

'Passing' is a film of dichotomies

“Passing” is a take on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name. It tells the story of two old friends — Irene Redfield, played by Tessa Thompson, and Clare Bellew, played by Ruth Negga — whose lives become intertwined again after a chance encounter at a hotel. Irene, who is light-skinned, lives her life as a Black woman, occasionally passing as a white woman to partake in mundane tasks like buying toys for her two Black sons. Clare, who is also light-skinned, lives her life as a white woman and even marries a white man.
MOVIES
Santa Fe Reporter

‘Passing’ Review

Director Rebecca Hall’s first feature film is one told primarily through glances: Ruth Negga’s (Loving) quivering face and Tessa Thompson’s (Westworld) inability to keep her eyes steady. It would be hard to note anything lacking purpose here, honestly, which highlights the rarity of a first-time filmmaker entering the industry with plenty of confidence—and rightly so.
MOVIES
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
MOVIES
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘The Power of the Dog’ is like a gorgeous painting

The Power of the Dog is the first film in over a decade from Jane Campion, the esteemed director of The Piano. Rather than return to the screen by dipping her proverbial toes in the pool, Campion is diving headfirst into themes that flourished throughout her career. The novel she’s adapted—a 1967 Western by Thomas Savage—is a dense psychosexual drama grounded in the attitudes of prohibition-era America. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a gruff, vindictive rancher who’d spit at a name like Benedict Cumberbatch. When his brother starts courting a widow with an effeminate son, Phil’s anger curdles into violent homophobia—but his hatred is more internalized than even he realizes.
MOVIES
Variety

Derek Luke to Reunite With Katie Holmes in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Luke will star in “Rare Objects,” reuniting with Katie Holmes nearly two decades after the pair appeared together in 2003’s “Pieces of April.” Holmes not only stars in “Rare Objects,” but will produce and direct the movie as well. She also co-wrote its screenplay, which is based on Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name, with Phaedon Papadopoulos. Julia Mayorga, the breakout star of Showtime’s “American Rust,” is part of the ensemble. Luke will also appear in another (still-untitled) film directed by Holmes alongside Jim Sturgess and Melissa Leo. Luke is an Independent Spirit Award-winning actor for his debut performance in the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
295
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy