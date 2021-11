When a loved one passes away, you give your local funeral home your trust (and probably a lot of money) that they will be treated with the utmost respect and dignity. But did a funeral home bury a person who was not the relative of the family who had arranged for the service? One family says the person one particular New York state funeral home buried was not their mother's. Now, they are suing the funeral home and its director for millions. What exactly happened here?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO