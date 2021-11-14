ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Haunting, Heartbreaking Spencer is a Force of Filmmaking, Acting Talent on Screen

By Lisa Trifone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín is one of the most compelling artists currently working in the medium. His career is grounded in social and political commentary, from 2012’s No, about an ad exec navigating a campaign to defeat Pinochet, to 2015’s The Club, about a group of priests exiled from the church...

Third Coast Review

