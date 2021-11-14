ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Basketball sweeps golds at 3x3 FIBA AmeriCup in Miami

MIAMI — (AP) — USA Basketball swept the gold medals at the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup on Sunday, earning the American men and women qualifying spots for next year’s World Cup.

The U.S. teams both topped the teams from Brazil in the finals. The U.S. men prevailed 21-15, and the U.S. women won 21-9.

Both American teams went 5-0 in the tournament. The U.S. men won their games by a combined 108-75 score, the U.S. women by a dominant 107-31 count.

American players also swept MVP honors, with Charlie Brown Jr. taking that trophy from the men’s side and Brionna Jones claiming the women’s award.

The Dominican Republic took the men’s bronze, topping Puerto Rico 21-20. Canada won the women’s bronze-medal game, beating Puerto Rico 18-12.

The 3x3 World Cup will be in Belgium in June 2022.

Sports
