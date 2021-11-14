Review: Fire Tonight Fails to Hold On to Its Spark

Kate Siegel is a solid actress who has a tendency to truly shine in films directed by husband and collaborator Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, to name a few). So it should surprise no one that Hypnotic, Siegel’s first film in a while without Flanagan, feels like something less than. It’s through no fault of her own, aside from agreeing to be in it. To give credit/blame where it is due, the movie is written by Richard D’Ovidio and helmed by the directing team of Matt Angel & Suzanne Coote (The Open House), and it feels like a chopped-down version of another, longer film that once made some degree of sense and perhaps made a fleeting attempt at digging a little deeper into its aggressively empty characters.

