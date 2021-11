The ball is in Bradley Beal‘s hands most of the time for the Wizards. There’s no secret about that. That’s why Spencer Dinwiddie makes it a point to be the table-setter out there at the point guard position, so that Beal can get into a rhythm early and also allow guys like Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell to get involved into the flow of the offense.

