The Los Angeles Lakers were embarrassed on the road on Saturday night as they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in what ended up being a blowout. Even though the final score looked relatively close, the truth of the matter is that the Lakers succumbed to the Trail Blazers early in the night and never truly responded outside of a second-quarter stretch where they got within 11. Portland went up by as many as 34 points and never worried too much about the game’s outcome, especially once Anthony Davis was ruled out due to a stomach illness.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO