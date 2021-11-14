ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Festivalgoers pleased with security measures at Day N Vegas festival

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAlw7_0cwd8NSq00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Safety was at the forefront of attendees to Day N Vegas Saturday and people were pleased with how the festival has been going thus far.

Kendrick Lamar took the main stage Friday night and Post Malone took the stage Saturday night in place of Travis Scott.

“I think Post Malone is a good fit,” Beja Smith Williams said. “A lot of people are mad about it, but I think it’ll be good,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtzOF_0cwd8NSq00

While others said they would have preferred to see Scott, the circumstance of him bowing out was on the minds of many as safety continued to be a big concern.

“I was a little bit scared going at first because of what happened, but I stayed in the back, and it was really controlled, and it wasn’t really crazy because I think everyone is being a little more cautious than usual,” Amira Beckett said.

Metro police said it worked with multiple agencies, including the FBI, to prevent any incidents from happening.

One festival-goer said he was in the crowd towards the front when he noticed people voluntarily being pulled out by security.

“I noticed a lot more people were being pulled out of the sets when they wanted to,” Michael Alcala said. “There were a lot of security guards literally pulling people out and they wanted us to be safe,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTqih_0cwd8NSq00

Metro police shared with 8 news now that a lot of preparation went into properly setting up the stage barriers and securing them along the main stage.

Day N Vegas organizers said via Twitter that security and safety is always top priority. Working hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel, and public safety agencies on protocols for this weekend.

The festival concludes Sunday at midnight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Travis Scott to Refund All Astroworld Attendees, Cancels Day N Vegas Festival Appearance (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Scott will not perform at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, Variety has confirmed. The headlining appearance at Las Vegas Festival Grounds was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, less than a week after his own Astroworld festival took place at Houston’s NRG Park, where eight attendees died, ranging in age from 14 to 27. Sources describe Scott as “too distraught to play” and reveal that he will provide full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld. In the days after the tragedy, much has been learned about the sequence of events that led to the cardiac arrests of...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Post Malone Replaces Travis Scott in Headlining Slot at Day N Vegas Festival

Post Malone has replaced Travis Scott as a headliner for this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, promoter AEG announced in social media posts Monday night. Scott, whose career is in crisis as a result of the deadly calamity Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, had remained on the schedule posted on the Las Vegas gathering’s website though Monday night. But Variety reported on Monday morning that he had already officially pulled out over the weekend, with sources saying he was “too distraught to play.” Just prior to putting up the Post Malone news late Monday, the Day N Vegas account...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kendrick Lamar
news3lv.com

Some Las Vegas festivalgoers on edge after to 'Astroworld' tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The images are haunting -- the crowd at Astroworld, a music festival headlined and created by Travis Scott, surging. Concert goers were overtaken and trampled underneath. Hundreds were injured, eight people died -- the youngest just 14. Despite pleas from people in the mass the concert...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Security Guards#Fbi#Klas Rrb
Las Vegas Weekly

Day N Vegas: Acts to catch, a lineup quiz and more!

Four months after Day N Vegas brought Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Migos and many more to the Las Vegas Strip, live music paused worldwide for more than a year. But anyone who worried the pandemic might derail Las Vegas’ new hip-hop festival clearly wasn’t paying attention to its November 2019 debut.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Travis Scott Drops Out of Day N Vegas Festival After Astroworld Calamity That Killed 8

Following his fatal Astroworld music festival this weekend, rapper Travis Scott will not be performing at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, reports Variety. Eight concertgoers, ages 14 to 27, died this weekend at Astroworld and many others were severely injured after hundreds of people in the crowd of about 50,000 were trampled, and a police officer was stabbed with a hypodermic needle. Though officials are still determining causes of death, it’s reported that several people had cardiac arrests. During what Houston police called a “mass casualty” event, Scott continued his planned set for another 30 minutes. The rapper and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, both deny that he knew anything about the pit’s tragedy while it was happening. Sources told Variety that Scott was “too distraught to play” this weekend, and is planning to fully refund Astroworld concertgoers after that festival's remaining two days were cancelled.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHOU

First-time festivalgoer shares experience at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON — Astroworld Festival was Reese Bludau's first music festival. He will never forget the night that eight people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured. He's seen in videos standing with his friends. He's 6 feet, 2 inches tall and he said his size helped him work his way closer to the stage as the night progressed.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

Vegas’ biggest ever hip-hop fest Day N Vegas returns

The hip-hop cowboy encapsulated the weekend he was bringing to a close. “I see we got a party going on,” observed Kendrick Lamar, dressed head to toe in black, looking like an Old West villain, a rapid-fire tongue serving as his six-shooter, rhymes blasted in place of bullets. It was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Five Thoughts: Day N Vegas at Las Vegas Festival Grounds (November 12-14)

1. Like many other festivals, Day N Vegas requires festivalgoers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination via the CLEAR app. My app won’t load due to spotty cell service, and others seem to be having similar issues. “Show us your CLEAR app loading!” a guard instructs. When I tell him it hasn’t, he looks at the initial app screen, asks to see my ID, then lets me in. I notice no one’s vaccination info is being thoroughly checked. On Day 2, security doesn’t even bother with IDs, simply waving us through. My bag, and many others’, aren’t being searched. The carelessness disturbs me.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hiphop-n-more.com

Kendrick Lamar Makes Triumphant Return to Stage at Day N Vegas Festival (Photos)

Kendrick Lamar closed out day 1 of the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas on Friday night. The rapper performed some of the fan favorites from his first album Section.80 to his latest one, DAMN. for an audience which was very excited to see the rapper live for the first time in a long time. K.Dot kicked off his set with Section.80’s ‘F*ck Your Ethnicity’ which he doesn’t perform often.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap

Day N Vegas wrapped up its music festival for the first time since 2019. The three-day event also marks the first major music festival since the Astroworld tragedy just one week ago, and thus, fans and promoters themselves went into the event with both care and caution. The festival went off without a hitch, apart from a disgruntled Uzi after his set was abruptly cut off.
ENTERTAINMENT
BET

The Resurrection Of Kendrick Lamar: How Love Impacted the 2021 Day N Vegas Festival

Just a few minutes into walking onto the Day N Vegas festival grounds, you could instantly see how much the Astroworld tragedy was at the forefront of everyone’s mind. From the trio of police helicopters hovering overhead to the two-factor security check-in for media and general admission, you felt like you had to keep your head on a swivel to keep up with the tension that was in the air.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Kendrick Lamar performs career-spanning set at return Day N Vegas festival: Watch

Kendrick Lamar returned to the live stage for his only performance of the year over the weekend. The rapper headlined the Day N Vegas festival and used the occasion to mark the 10th anniversary of his debut album, 'Section.80', performing tracks from the record such as 'A.D.H.D.', 'HiiiPower', 'Fuck Your Ethnicity', 'Hol' Up', 'Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils)' and 'Chapter Ten', the latter of which he included in a live set for the first time ever.
MUSIC
8 News Now

8 News Now

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy