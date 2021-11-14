ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie State, Albany State to host D2 playoff games

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
 6 days ago

Both CIAA Champion Bowie State and SIAC champion Albany State have their NCAA D2 playoff assignments. Both schools will host first-round playoff games.

BSU comes in as the second seed. It will host Lenoir-Rhyne (8-2) on Saturday. ASU dropped one spot in the rankings, to fourth, but it will host West Georgia (8-2) on Saturday.

Bowie State finished the season 10-1 overall, 10-0 against NCAA Division II competition with its only loss coming against FCS Delaware State in its season-opener. It claimed its fifth CIAA North Division title since 2015 and Saturday won its third-consecutive CIAA title with a 17-7 win over CIAA South champion Fayetteville State. This is the fourth-straight postseason appearance for BSU, dating back to the 2017 season.

Albany State finished the season 10-1 as well. Its lone loss came to Valdosta State, the number one seed in the Super Region. VSU beat ASU 21-3 on Sept. 13. Since then, ASU has been on a roll, recording five shutouts in its last eight games, including a 31-0 win in the SIAC Championship Game over Miles College.

Valdosta State received the top seed in the super region despite suffering a 61-42 loss to fellow Gulf South Conference member West Florida.

Savannah State, runner up in the SIAC East, was thought to have an outside shot at a bid to the D2 playoffs. There are no automatic qualifiers in the D2 football playoffs. SSU finishes its season 8-2 overall with losses to Valdosta State and Albany State who are both in the playoff field.

The post Bowie State, Albany State to host D2 playoff games appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

HBCU Football Rundown – Week 10

The Golden Bears of Miles can take the SIAC West title for the third straight year with a win Saturday and Tennessee State can take the Ohio Valley Conference lead. Check out these and other top games on the Week 10 HBCU Football Rundown. The post HBCU Football Rundown – Week 10 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLive.com

Michigan high school football scores from state semifinal playoff games

Semifinal high school football games in Michigan provided some great action. All teams advance to Ford Field for the state championships next Friday and Saturday. We are pulling in region final scores from games around The Mitten. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night and weekend, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
ALABAMA STATE
HBCU Gameday

Top HBCU Performances – from games of Nov. 13

Top HBCU Performances produced four champions Saturday – (l. to r.) Damon Wilson's Bowie State Bulldogs' three-peat in the CIAA; the dominant defense of the Albany State Golden Rams in the SIAC; Shedeur (#2) and wheelchair-bound Dad Deion Sanders of Jackson State in the SWAC East; and Kendrell Flowers (#26) and SC State in the MEAC despite a loss to NC A&T. The post Top HBCU Performances – from games of Nov. 13 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

