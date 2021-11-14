First snow this season, more wet weather, and milder temps later this week

Even though Saturday’s furious hailstorm is long gone, its destruction could still be felt on Sunday.

The National Service storm crew confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Nassau County between 2:37 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. on Saturday.

The first report was in Woodmere. However, it skipped a few locations as it moved northeast. The twister touched down again in Uniondale on Liberty Street where a roof of a two-story colonial building was torn off before landing on a nearby house.

Significant damage was also confirmed in Hempstead and near Clover Lane in Levittown, where a large tree fell onto a house before the tornado lifted. Additionally, there were numerous reports of uprooted trees, down power lines and debris across the area.

The National Weather Service storm survey team also confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Suffolk County, beginning in East Islip. The narrow twister was 50 yard wide and likely touched down at the southwestern end of Hollins Lane, then continued northeast over Brushwood Court, Bayview Ave, Josephine Lane, Kay Court before lifting over John F. Kennedy Elementary School sports field. Max winds were reported at 85 mph.

A third tornado was confirmed on Long Island from Shirley to Manorville Saturday at 3:42 p.m. It was 3.5 miles long, 50 yards wide with peak winds of 110 mph. It touched down just southwest of Francine Place and Mastic Blvd, traveling east northeast along the Long Island Railroad tracks. There were reports of uprooted trees and numerous structural damages, and debris

Tornadoes aren’t typical in the month of November. We came close last year when a tornado warning was issued on Nov. 22, 2020 due to radar indicated rotation in the atmosphere. However, the NWS determined that the damage was caused by straight-line strong wind gusts.

Fast forward to this year, so far there have been nine tornado warnings this month for our area. That’s the most tornado warnings in a month since September 2012.

In addition to the first tornado report in November, Central Park and JFK reported the first snowfall this season in the form of hail. You can expect more precipitation Sunday night in the form of rain and snow. A cold front will bring showers around 8 p.m. Expect mostly rain across the area with snow showers north and west of the city.

A coating of snow isn’t out of the question for interior locations in Orange County, NY and Western, Passaic County in NJ as well as interior Southwest Connecticut, especially for those higher elevations. The system will be another fast mover, but a lot less fierce, and should taper off between midnight and 2 a.m.

However, there’s still a slight chance of a few showers with sunshine returning on Monday.

Tuesday will still feel a bit chilly with diminishing winds throughout the day. Then seasonable highs will return on Wednesday. Finally, highs are slated to bounce back into the 60s with more rain Thursday night into Friday. So far, the weekend looks chilly and dry.

Please keep in mind that there are still crews surveying storm damage. Stay tuned for updates.

