ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Neck, NJ

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Colts Neck Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AkNm_0cwd7cGA00

One person died and another was seriously injured in a one-car crash in Colts Neck overnight, authorities said.

A female driver from Seaside Heights was heading south on State Highway 18 near milepost 20.8 when the car, a 2011 Mazda, went off the roadway to the right, struck a tree and overturned just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman.

The car came to a final stop against another tree and ended up upside down in a drainage culvert, Swendeman said.

The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was last listed in stable condition.

The victims' names and ages were not released.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County SCART and Colts Neck Police Department.

Witnesses are urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kristian DeVito at 1-800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Police Officer Detective Sergeant Morgan Savage at 732-780-7323.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Leonia Crash

Authorities were trying to identify a driver who was killed when a car slammed into a tree and burst into flames before dawn Saturday in Leonia.Borough police and firefighters responding to a 911 call at 5 a.m. found the fully engulfed Honda Civic near the intersection of Ridgeland Terrace and Nord…
LEONIA, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colts Neck, NJ
Colts Neck, NJ
Accidents
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Colts Neck, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages One Paterson Home, Damages Another

UPDATE: A trio of Paterson police heroes evacuated a multi-family home during a Saturday morning fire, getting several residents to safety, authorities confirmed.Officers Edward Akins, Kevin Brito and Mark Alvarez were instantly on the scene of the Oak Street fire and got all of the residents out s…
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Central Jersey Crash

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Central Jersey, authorities said.The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m on Friday at 19 Arbach Lane in Manalapan, initial reports said A medical helicopter was en route to Pine Brook School to take th…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Helicopter Crashes At Lancaster Airport

One person was injured in a helicopter crash at Lancaster Airport Saturday morning, county dispatch told local news outlets.A K-Copters 47G-2 helicopter crashed at Lititz airport, at 11:30 a.m., according to the FAA. Two people were on board. One person was able to escape while another was injured,…
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

First Responders Called To Serious Crash In Central Jersey

Firefighters, police and EMS crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Jersey authorities said.The crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. at Jefferson Boulevard and Plainfield Avenue in Edison, according to initial reports.EMS crews had been requested for two victims complaining of injuries, accor…
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

84-Year-Old Driver Gets Summons After Hitting Bicyclists On Route 9W

A bicyclist suffered a broken collarbone when he and a companion from Elmwood Park were struck by an 84-year-old Cliffside Park driver on a notorious stretch of road in Englewood Cliffs, authorities said.The 60-year-old New York City rider and his 47-year-old male companion from Elmwood Park were s…
Daily Voice

Paterson Firefighters Douse Neighborhood Blaze

Paterson firefighters doused a Friday afternoon blaze that ravaged one multi-family home and damaged another.No injuries were reported in the Jasper Street fire, which broke out around 1 p.m. and went to three alarms within 20 minutes.Flames roared through the second and upper floors of one 2½-stor…
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
163K+
Followers
30K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy