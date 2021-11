John Scoggins told Madison County Rotarians a story Friday morning. It was a story of revolt, of struggle, of horror, and ultimately, the price of freedom. John was only 25 and a 1st Lieutenant in the Army when he learned what freedom cost those who desire to be free. He was on the way to Germany to join the 14th U.S. campaign when new orders arrived that changed his life and taught him the biggest lesson he’d ever learn. Instead of Germany, he was sent to Fort Dix in New Jersey and assumed he would not be seeing much action. He was wrong.

MADISON COUNTY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO