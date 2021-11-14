Physics Colloquium: Annemarie Exarhos

"Multiplexed Approach to Broadband Rotational Spectroscopy:An Ideal Molecular Shape Detector" Alicia O. Hernandez-Castillo, Ph.D. The ability to accurately determine the three dimensional structure of a molecule is highly relevant in all fields of chemistry. Rotational spectroscopy is a well-known and powerful tool for determining the structure of gas phase molecules, and with the development of chirped-pulse Fourier transform microwave (CP-FTMW) spectroscopy, data acquisition times are reduced immensely, enabling a broad set of applications. During my talk I will discuss recent results where broadband microwave spectroscopy was combined with optical methods. First, a combination of broadband microwave spectroscopy and VUV photoionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry was used to acquire the pure rotational spectrum of phenoxy radical.1,2 This is an important intermediate in the oxidation of many aromatic compounds. I will describe the structural insights gained by determining the structure, as well as how the unpaired spin density is distributed.2 Second, the advancements towards maximizing state-specific enantiomeric enrichment for highly sensitive chiral analysis will be described. These are made possible using a joint high-resolution laser induced fluorescence and microwave spectroscopy instrument.3 Finally I will discuss how to use CP-FTMW to gain a deeper understanding of the mechanism of action of general anesthetics.

CHEMISTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO