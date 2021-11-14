ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Physics Colloquium: Annemarie Exarhos

hamilton.edu
 6 days ago

Dr. Annemarie L. Exarhos, Assistant Professor Physics, Lafayette College, speaks on "Artificial Atoms in Two-Dimensional Materials for Quantum Technologies." Abstract: "Defects in crystals can cause drastic changes to the optical, electronic, and magnetic properties of a material and understanding how these changes...

www.hamilton.edu

Nature.com

Goldbergian physics

You have full access to this article via your institution. There was junk all over the lab bench. But the janitor was right there, next to the fridge the students kept their lunches in. Professor Stanislov stared at the man’s long, oddly thin, grey head and watched him blink with several eyelids. There was something odd about Clarence, but the professor just couldn’t think of what it was.
SCIENCE
hmc.edu

Major Monday: Joint Math and Physics

An interview with Savanah Diaz, senior joint Math-Physics major!. I actually came to the Mudd thinking I wanted to do the Joint Chem-Bio major, but I took advantage of the Core by paying attention to each course in every field. I realized that I really enjoyed my math and physics courses more than anything else. It was hard for me to realize that I enjoyed math and physics in high school because I felt very different and there weren’t a lot of people who looked like me in my high school STEM classes. I am grateful for the good experiences I have had a Mudd with math and physics classes and I really enjoy the major now.
CLAREMONT, CA
HPCwire

Argonne AI for Science Colloquium Marks Challenges and Progress

It’s an understatement to say the effort to adapt AI technology for use in scientific computing has gained steam. Last spring, the Department of Energy released a formal report – AI for Science – suggesting an AI program not unlike the exascale program reaching fruition now. There’s also the broader U.S. National Artificial Intelligence Initiative pushing for AI use throughout society. Last week, as part of a year-long celebration of its 75th founding anniversary, Argonne National Laboratory held a Director’s Special Colloquium on AI for Science: From Atoms to the Cosmos.
ENGINEERING
msu.edu

Stress-testing physics at FRIB

It’s strange to think that there are nuclear reactions that physicists classify as gentle. After all, the particle accelerators that let scientists study these reactions are nicknamed “atom smashers,” not “atom coddlers.”. But gentle nuclear reactions represent more than a strange-sounding curiosity. These reactions let researchers stress-test certain scientific models...
CHEMISTRY
#Quantum Physics#Lafayette College#Quantum Technologies
hamilton.edu

Presentation by Dimitri Scholz, Ph.D.

"Basic Concepts in Microscopy" Microscopy is an essential part of cell biology. However, in the last 70 years, since the discovery of the double-helix DNA spiral, molecular methods dominated the study of cells. They mostly start with the homogenization of biological material. A great amount of information has been gathered with molecular methods, but the structural information gets lost on the way, leaving gaps in our knowledge about cell biology. Microscopical methods study cell structure and add missing stones to the puzzle. In this lecture, I will cover the basic concepts in microscopy that are widely misunderstood by the public and even by many professional biologists.
CLINTON, NY
mit.edu

American Physical Society honors nine with MIT ties for physics research

Nine MIT community members have been selected for the American Physical Society (APS) spring 2022 prizes and awards. Those awarded include Professor Edmund Bertschinger, Associate Professor Nikta Fakhri, and Professor (post-tenure) Robert Jaffe; late Research Scientist Gene Dresselhaus, Research Scientist Peter Fritschel; and Lecturer and Junior Lab Manager Sean Robinson; as well as alumni Sylvester James Gates Jr. ’73, PhD ’77, Terence Tai-Li Hwa PhD ’90; and Sanat Kumar ’84, ScD ’87.
SCIENCE
mit.edu

The poetry of physics

With the apple touched at the supermarket then tangled,. tangled with even things very distant like Mars dust,. that unravel themselves when /touched by our gaze…”. —Excerpt from Miriam Manglani’s poem “Makinde’s Quantum World,” about Makinde Ogunnaike’s quantum physics research. Senior MIT physics doctoral student Olumakinde “Makinde” Ogunnaike briefly traded...
SCIENCE
mycouriertribune.com

Physics professor talks planetary discovery

LIBERTY — Dr. Maggie Sherer, William Jewell College professor of physics and chair, will deliver the Carl F. Willard Lecture at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Yates-Gill College Union, Room 221. A reception will follow, according to a release from the college. In her lecture, “Planet Hunt: The...
LIBERTY, MO
bnl.gov

Physics on Autopilot

Brookhaven National Lab applies AI to make big experiments autonomous. As a young scientist experimenting with neutrons and X-rays, Kevin Yager often heard this mantra: “Don’t waste beamtime.” Maximizing productive use of the potent and popular facilities that generate concentrated particles and radiation frequently required working all night to complete important experiments. Yager, who now leads the Electronic Nanomaterials Group at Brookhaven National Laboratory’s Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), couldn’t help but think “there must be a better way.”
BROOKHAVEN, NY
hamilton.edu

Seminar by Dr. Alicia Hernandez-Castillo

"Multiplexed Approach to Broadband Rotational Spectroscopy:An Ideal Molecular Shape Detector" Alicia O. Hernandez-Castillo, Ph.D. The ability to accurately determine the three dimensional structure of a molecule is highly relevant in all fields of chemistry. Rotational spectroscopy is a well-known and powerful tool for determining the structure of gas phase molecules, and with the development of chirped-pulse Fourier transform microwave (CP-FTMW) spectroscopy, data acquisition times are reduced immensely, enabling a broad set of applications. During my talk I will discuss recent results where broadband microwave spectroscopy was combined with optical methods. First, a combination of broadband microwave spectroscopy and VUV photoionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry was used to acquire the pure rotational spectrum of phenoxy radical.1,2 This is an important intermediate in the oxidation of many aromatic compounds. I will describe the structural insights gained by determining the structure, as well as how the unpaired spin density is distributed.2 Second, the advancements towards maximizing state-specific enantiomeric enrichment for highly sensitive chiral analysis will be described. These are made possible using a joint high-resolution laser induced fluorescence and microwave spectroscopy instrument.3 Finally I will discuss how to use CP-FTMW to gain a deeper understanding of the mechanism of action of general anesthetics.
CHEMISTRY
Tufts Daily

Physics department celebrates Black in Physics Week

The physics department celebrated Black in Physics Week for the first time with a mix of in-person and virtual events during the week of Oct. 24–30. Black in Physics Week began in October 2020 with the intent of recognizing and commemorating the contributions of Black physicists to the scientific community.
SOCIETY
aithority.com

MoveAI Technology by WizeCare Shapes the Future of Physical Rehabilitation

WizeCare, a health technology company leading the way in the delivery of intelligent, accessible, and exciting physical therapy sessions directly to patients’ homes is leveraging the power of AI movement detection, big data analysis, and deep learning to offer more intuitive and engaging rehabilitation experiences tailored to patient needs. The...
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Rabbits the Size of Horses – Why Not?

Kyoto University examines the lack of size diversity in rabbits and hares. Next to cat videos, watching small and cuddly rabbits is probably one of the most popular internet pastimes. Plus they appear in literature as well as in traditional folklore spanning numerous cultures, thanks likely to the fact that rabbits reside on every continent except Antarctica.
ANIMALS
adirondackalmanack.com

Jesus and the Extraterrestrials

Go outside tonight. Bundle up, find a comfortable place to lie down and look up. You’re looking back in time. On a very clear night, with the naked eye, you will see stars whose light left their source between three thousand and sixteen thousand years ago, the former a thousand years before Jesus Christ lived, and the latter about the time our hunter gatherer ancestors were transitioning to farmers, and were slowly breeding, through unnatural selection, dogs out of gray wolves.
RELIGION
EurekAlert

“Cold bone”: Researchers discover first dinosaur species that lived on Greenland 214 million years ago

The two-legged dinosaur Issi saaneq lived about 214 million years ago in what is now Greenland. It was a medium-sized, long-necked herbivore and a predecessor of the sauropods, the largest land animals ever to live. It was discovered by an international team of researchers from Portugal, Denmark and Germany, including the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The name of the new dinosaur pays tribute to Greenland's Inuit language and means "cold bone". The team reports on its discovery in the journal Diversity.
WILDLIFE

