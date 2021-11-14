ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

5K benefit run to be held in Crestview

By Aspen Popowski
 6 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Run for the Homeless 5K will be held on Nov. 27 in Crestview.

Crestview Mayor JB Whitten will host the event.

“Any money we collect will all be donated to the Crestview Area Shelter for the Homeless right after that event,” said Whitten in a Facebook video.

Okaloosa County opening two cold weather shelters this weekend

Whitten is also encouraging residents to donate non-perishable food items and gently used clothes at the 5K event.

The event will be held on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Crestview Community Center.

The deadline to register for the 5K is Nov. 19.

Residents can register at Twin Hills Gym in Crestview.

The registration fee is $10.

