CareerSource Chipola to hold special hiring fair for veterans

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday November 18, CareerSource Chipola will hold a special job fair dedicated to employing veterans.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, the event called ‘Paychecks for Patriots,’ will be held at the Evangel Church in Marianna from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The first 30 minutes of the job fair will be reserved for veterans and their spouses before opening to the public.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida National Guard, Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs and participating Florida employers are partnering with CareerSource Florida regions to connect veterans with career opportunities.

For more information about the event, call CareerSource Chipola at 850-633-4419. Veterans or their family members interested in pursuing career opportunities in Florida who are unable to attend a Paychecks for Patriots even cane view and apply for available positions online.

To read the full article from Washington County News, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.