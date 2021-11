When Bobby Coury looks to his side from his inside linebacker position in Carnegie Mellon’s defense, he sees why he loves football so much. “Being able to play next to my (twin) brother Tommy (at outside linebacker) is the greatest thing ever,” said the 2020 Phillipsburg graduate, now a Tartan sophomore. “He has been with me my whole life, especially now. He’s the biggest reason football is so much fun for me. It’s the best experience. I know I can trust him. I wouldn’t want anybody else next to me.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO